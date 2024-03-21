Patrick Cantlay has been creeping towards contention at the Masters for several years, sitting just five shots off the lead entering the final round last year. He will try to break through with his first major championship at Augusta National when the 2024 Masters begins on Thursday, April 11. Cantlay is playing his first Masters with caddy Joe LaCava, who helped Tiger Woods win the Masters in 2019. The 2024 Masters odds have Cantlay at 21-1, sitting well back of co-favorites Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, who are 17-2.

Defending champion Jon Rahm is also among the top 2024 Masters contenders at 11-1, while Viktor Hovland is 15-1 and Jordan Spieth is 19-1. Which golfers should you include in your 2024 Masters predictions? Before locking in any 2024 Masters picks or golf predictions, you need to see what proven golf betting expert Patrick McDonald has to say, considering his recent track record.

McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in 2022 after stops at NBC Sports and RyderCup.com. Covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and more. Featured weekly on the Early Wedge, he has given out numerous winners already in 2024, including Jake Knapp (50-1) at the Mexico Open.

Top 2024 Masters expert picks

One stunning prediction from McDonald: He is high on Sam Burns, even though he is a 55-1 longshot. The 27-year-old has been an elite golfer since his youth, winning the AJGA Rolex Junior Player of the Year in 2014 before winning four tournaments in 15 collegiate starts at LSU. Burns made his PGA Tour debut in 2017 and has been a factor in numerous tournaments since then.

He is a five-time winner on the PGA Tour, his most recent victory coming at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play last year. Burns has yet to contend for a major championship, but he finished in the top 30 at the Masters last year. He has already posted four top-10 finishes this season, including a third-place finish at the Phoenix Open in February, so he could be primed for a strong showing at Augusta National. See who else to back here.

How to make 2024 Masters picks, bets

2024 Masters odds, field

Rory McIlroy +850

Scottie Scheffler +850

Jon Rahm +1100

Viktor Hovland +1500

Jordan Spieth +1900

Brooks Koepka +2100

Patrick Cantlay +2100

Cameron Smith +2400

Will Zalatoris +2400

Ludvig Aberg +2400

Justin Thomas +2800

Xander Schauffele +2800

Collin Morikawa +3100

Joaquin Niemann +3100

Hideki Matsuyama +3400

Bryson DeChambeau +3600

Dustin Johnson +3600

Cameron Young +4400

Jason Day +4400

Tony Finau +4400

Max Homa +4400

Tommy Fleetwood +4800

Min Woo Lee +5000

Sam Burns +5500

Matt Fitzpatrick +5500

Sahith Theegala +5500

Wyndham Clark +5500

Shane Lowry +6000

Sung-Jae Im +6500

Tom Kim +7500

Tyrrell Hatton +7500

Patrick Reed +8500

Rickie Fowler +8500

Justin Rose +9000

Corey Conners +9000

Adam Scott +9000

Brian Harman +12000

Tiger Woods +12000

Russell Henley +12000

Jake Knapp +12000

Nicolai Hojgaard +13000

Keegan Bradley +16000

Phil Mickelson +16000

Si Woo Kim +16000

J.T. Poston +16000

Sergio Garcia +16000

Ryan Fox +16000

Thorbjorn Olesen +16000

Eric Cole +16000

Matthieu Pavon +16000

Erik van Rooyen +16000

Gary Woodland +19000

Chris Kirk +19000

Nick Dunlap +19000

Cameron Davis +19000

Adrian Meronk +19000

Sepp Straka +19000

Nick Taylor +19000

Emiliano Grillo +19000

Luke List +21000

Adam Hadwin +21000

Harris English +24000

Charl Schwartzel +28000

Bubba Watson +28000

Kurt Kitayama +28000

Danny Willett +28000

Ryo Hisatsune +28000

Denny McCarthy +28000

Lee Hodges +35000

Taylor Moore +43000

Adam Schenk +43000

Lucas Glover +43000

Grayson Murray +55000

Christo Lamprecht +55000

Santiago De La Fuente +65000

Neal Shipley +65000

Stewart Hagestad +85000

Jasper Stubbs +85000

Zach Johnson +100000