Jordan Spieth sent shockwaves through the PGA Tour with his first victory since 2017 last week at the Valero Texas Open. The three-time major champion will enter the 2021 Masters full of confidence, having finished in the top 10 in five of his last seven starts. Spieth has been able to secure those positive results thanks in large part to his sensational putting stroke. In fact, Spieth currently ranks fourth in overall putting average (1.551), fifth in one-putt percentage (43.81) and 13th in putting average (1.710).

Will Spieth be able to carry his momentum over into the Masters 2021, which tees off from Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday? Will Dustin Johnson become the first player since Tiger Woods (2001-02) to win back-to-back green jackets? Johnson is going off as the 9-1 favorite to repeat according to the latest 2021 Masters odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while Spieth is close behind at 10-1.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson has a strong feel for what it takes to win at Augusta National. He was all over Dustin Johnson before the 2020 Masters, and even he had Woods as a shocking pick the previous year.

Before November's event, he tabbed Johnson as the top choice in his best bets. "When he gets on a roll like this, he is nearly impossible to beat," the golf guru told SportsLine. "He is a man with a purpose, and that is to win another major." Johnson simply ran away with the event, leading wire-to-wire and winning by five shots for his second major championship.

Even more stunning, Sal Johnson was on top of Woods before his emotional comeback victory in 2019. He featured Woods in his best bets despite the 15-time major winner coming off back surgery. Johnson noted Woods' tee-to-green game looked almost as sharp as it did in his prime. "And this will be the reason for him winning." The result? Woods shot 13-under to earn his fifth green jacket.

The golf expert knows these players and how they fit the courses. At the Arnold Palmer Invitational last month, he singled out DeChambeau as his top choice to win before he took his second victory of the year.

He also knows when surging players are poised for a breakthrough. He tabbed Sungjae Im as a top contender before his first Tour win at the Honda Classic last season and touted Tyrell Hatton to get his first tour victory the following week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Anyone who has followed Johnson's advice has cashed in huge.

Johnson, the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour" and a longtime ABC Sports technician who worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman who was also the founder of the world's top golf stats database, has released his highly confident 2021 Masters picks, and they will surprise you.

Johnson is fading DeChambeau, even though the 27-year-old leads the tour in driving distance (320.8 yards) and scoring average (69.432) while being one of the top Las Vegas favorites. He also is the reigning U.S. Open champion, but DeChambeau's best finish at Augusta is a tie for 21st (as an amateur). He is more than just power, as he ranks 28th in overall putting average (1.583) and putts per round (28.5), but his accuracy is a major issue on a course like this. He ranks 81st in greens in regulation (67.4 percent) and will need an otherworldly putting week to contend.

Johnson also expects Justin Thomas to break through for his second career major championship at any time. Thomas is coming off a sensational showing at the Players Championship, securing his 14th career PGA Tour triumph at TPC Sawgrass. The Players Championship featured a major-like field, which could go a long way in helping Thomas win his first green jacket this week.

Thomas, the No. 2 player in the world, has all the tools needed to finish on top of the leaderboard at Augusta National. The 27-year-old enters the Masters Tournament 2021 ranked first in birdie average (5.18) and second in scoring average (69.645). He also ranks in the top 10 in several putting categories, including putting average (1.658) and one-putt percentage (44.44), making him a golfer to target in 2021 Masters bets, according to the model.

The golf guru has been blown away by Jordan Spieth, who fired a final-round 66 to capture the 2021 Valero Texas Open just four days before the start of the Masters 2021. The 2015 Masters winner plays Augusta as well as anybody. In seven career appearances, Spieth has only finished outside the top 25 one time and he also has three other top-three finishes on top of his outright win.

His breakthrough last week in Texas, his first PGA Tour victory since 2017, was the culmination of a red-hot run. In his last seven events, Spieth has finished outside the top 15 just once. That span includes four finishes of fourth-place or better. Spieth "has his mojo again" according to Johnson, making him a golfer to target in 2021 Masters bets.

For the Masters 2021, Johnson is touting an epic long shot north of 40-1. This golfer has always been a shot-maker, and players like that are rewarded at the Masters. He could be a huge surprise this week, and anyone who backs this underdog could cash in big.

Who wins the Masters 2021? Where do Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth finish?

2021 Masters odds

Dustin Johnson 9-1

Jordan Spieth 10-1

Justin Thomas 10-1

Bryson DeChambeau 11-1

Jon Rahm 12-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Xander Schauffele 22-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Brooks Koepka 25-1

Patrick Reed 28-1

Collin Morikawa 30-1

Lee Westwood 30-1

Tony Finau 33-1

Daniel Berger 33-1

Viktor Hovland 33-1

Webb Simpson 35-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Cameron Smith 35-1

Sung-Jae Im 35-1

Scottie Scheffler 35-1

Tyrrell Hatton 35-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Tommy Fleetwood 45-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 45-1

Jason Day 45-1

Sergio Garcia 45-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Bubba Watson 50-1

Adam Scott 66-1

Will Zalatoris 66-1

Louis Oosthuizen 66-1

Justin Rose 70-1

Abraham Ancer 70-1

Harris English 80-1

Corey Conners 80-1

Billy Horschel 80-1

Max Homa 80-1

Jason Kokrak 80-1

Matt Kuchar 80-1

Matt Wallace 80-1

Francesco Molinari 90-1

Matthew Wolff 90-1

Victor Perez 90-1

Shane Lowry 90-1

Brian Harman 90-1

Marc Leishman 100-1

Phil Mickelson 100-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 100-1

Si-Woo Kim 100-1

Ryan Palmer 100-1

Matt Jones 125-1

Cameron Champ 125-1

Dylan Frittelli 125-1

Ian Poulter 125-1

Kevin Kisner 125-1

Danny Willett 125-1

Carlos Ortiz 125-1

Robert Macintyre 125-1

Gary Woodland 125-1

Zach Johnson 150-1

Sebastian Munoz 150-1

Kevin Na 150-1

Bernd Wiesberger 200-1

Brendon Todd 200-1

Lanto Griffin 200-1

Mackenzie Hughes 200-1

Charl Schwartzel 250-1

C.T. Pan 250-1

Martin Laird 250-1

Michael Thompson 250-1

Henrik Stenson 250-1

Brian Gay 300-1

Hudson Swafford 400-1

Jimmy Walker 400-1

Stewart Cink 400-1

Bernhard Langer 500-1

Robert Streb 500-1

Jim Herman 500-1

Ty Strafaci 750-1

Fred Couples 750-1

Joe Long 1000-1

Charles Osborne 1000-1

Mike Weir 1000-1

Vijay Singh 1000-1

Jose Maria Olazabal 1500-1

Sandy Lyle 2500-1

Larry Mize 2500-1

Ian Woosnam 4000-1