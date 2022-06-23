In its battle against LIV Golf, the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan have relied on stars such as Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm to man the frontline. Given their weekly platform to discuss the current nature of the sport and the struggle for power, their voices are not only the loudest but heard the most often.

While some at the top of the sport like world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler are more than OK having those players speak on their behalf -- and rightfully so, they have been fantastic -- others would like to extend a helping hand.

Appearing on the No Laying Up podcast, world No. 22 Max Homa expressed his willingness to join the fight but bemoaned not having the ability to state his opinions more regularly.

"What you said earlier about how they need more players who are pro-tour to be more outspoken," said Homa. "A big reason this has just been weighing on me, and I really wanted to get on here to at least talk about it -- cause it's been just bugging me -- I think the tough part about that is that we don't all get press conferences every week like [those] guys do."

At this week's Travelers Championship, for which Homa is not in the field, freshly turned pro Cole Hammer, defending champion Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, McIlroy and Scheffler were the only players to hold pre-tournament press conferences. Ironically, Homa has not held a press conference before the onset of a tournament since the Genesis Invitational in February when the whole LIV Golf saga began to surface.

"I actually was hoping and waiting to get one the last couple weeks. Obviously, playing a little bit better but still not in that upper upper echelon," he continued. "I still don't get major press conferences. ... It's been kind of tough to help. I want the PGA Tour to succeed. I very much enjoy my time out here. It's hard to get your voice heard because I am not going to waste some deep thought on a small article to the local newspaper, which is more of what I do."

Despite not being able to get in front of the press, Homa has been vocal in making his thoughts public through a different medium, his well-known Twitter account. Taking jabs at LIV Golf for their poor negotiation tactics and expressing his pleasure when Collin Morikawa dispelled any rumors of leaving the PGA Tour, the 31-year-old understands he can do more than just rack up the retweets.

"You want to be like a Rory if you are aligned in thought with him, but we don't get that opportunity. I feel really bad for Rory. He should not have to do this week in and week out. He's doing an amazing job," said Homa. "It scares me in a way because ... he shouldn't have to keep sticking his neck out. If anything ever came out, like no one is perfect, and it's tough for him to keep having to say this over and over and over again."

In a player meeting on Tuesday, Monahan implored members of the PGA Tour to stand up for what is theirs. (The PGA Tour is a nonprofit organization run by the players.)

Homa, and surely others, want to heed the advice from their commissioner -- some have done so via podcasts, radio appearances, etc. -- but feel like they can do even more.

"I think we can all help, but the problem is we are all not in a position to do so," Home added.