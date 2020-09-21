It might not be a major championship week anymore, but you can still watch four of the best in the world tee it up this week. Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Justin Rose will square off Tuesday in the Payne's Valley Cup, an exhibition celebrating the opening of Payne's Valley Golf Course in Missouri.

Woods is the architect of the golf course, and Payne's Valley -- a nod to former U.S. Open winner Payne Stewart -- is his first public golf course design. Woods' other courses -- including Bluejack National in Houston and El Cardonal in Mexico -- have been well received both by architectural critics and golfers.

Here's what Woods says about Payne's Valley on his design website.

The design of Payne's Valley created a championship-caliber, family-friendly golf experience that allows individuals of all skill levels to come together to enjoy the game and the beautiful natural setting. The course plays alongside dramatically exposed rock outcroppings, bold mountain ridges, sweeping valleys, pristine streams, and beautiful mature trees, creating a memorable backdrop for the 18-hole golf course.

The group of Woods, McIlroy, Thomas and Rose will play a combination of four ball, foursomes and singles matches, and they will all be mic'd up for an event that will raise money for the Payne Stewart Family Foundation.

After a slogging week at the 2020 U.S. Open, this four-hour stretch should be far more enjoyable. These four, when they're loose and having fun, are among of the best quotes in the game, so it should be a blast to watch. I'm maybe even more excited to check out the golf course. Woods has kept his designs simple and playable but also nuanced throughout the course of his young architectural career, and we should get plenty of commentary from him about the course itself.

As for the golf, it will undoubtedly be relaxed. Thomas said on Sunday evening at Winged Foot -- after shooting 73-76-72 to close out his tournament -- that he "wanted to break everything in sight," so I'm guessing the pins on Tuesday will not be particularly tucked.

Here's how you can watch and follow the entire event.

Payne's Valley Cup



Location: Payne's Valley Golf Course -- Taney County, Missouri

Event type: Charity exhibition

Format: Mix of four ball, foursomes, singles

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. ET on Golf Channel

Live simulcast: 3-7 p.m. ET on fuboTV (Try for free)