PGA Championship 2018 odds: Surprising picks from proven model that nailed the Masters

The 2018 PGA Championship, which marks the 100th time this golf major has been played, tees off Thursday, Aug. 9 in St. Louis with a loaded field that includes many of the world's top-ranked players. RBC Canadian Open winner Dustin Johnson, two-time PGA Championship winner Rory McIlroy and three-time major champ Jordan Spieth are the favorites on the 2018 PGA Championship odds board at 12-1. But reigning champion Justin Thomas is lurking close behind at 16-1, the same odds Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler are getting.

SportsLine's proprietary golf projection model, built by predictive data engineer and DFS pro Mike McClure, has called four of the last seven majors heading into the weekend, including Patrick Reed's career-defining victory at the 2018 Masters.

McClure was also all over Tiger Woods' stunning run at the 2018 British Open, saying it was the major he had the best chance to contend in this year. Woods hadn't finished in the top 10 in a major since 2013, but he held the outright lead at the British Open on Sunday and finished with an impressive sixth-place finish..



One thing we can tell you for the PGA Championship 2018: Woods makes another strong run at the title, but ultimately falls short.



Woods hasn't won a tournament since 2013, but he's back to being a contender this year. His performance at the Open Championship was his fifth top-10 performance of the year and the second event in a row he's made the top six. Woods is 10th in scoring average on the PGA Tour at 69.641, but outside the top 100 in driving accuracy percentage at 56.12. You can see Tiger's exact projected finishing position only over at SportsLine.



Another surprise: Thomas not only fails to defend his PGA Championship title, he doesn't even sniff the top five.



Thomas had a blistering run late in 2017 and early in 2018, playing as well as anybody in the world as he piled up titles and top-five finishes. But he's cooled off this year after winning the CJ Cup and Honda Classic. Thomas missed the cut at the 2018 Open Championship and Zurich Classic and has just one top-10 finish since March. He's also just 149th on tour in driving accuracy percentage at 57.74. There are much better values then the 16-1 odds at the PGA Championship 2018 Thomas is getting.



The model has also identified three other longshots with PGA Championship odds of 20-1 or longer who will make a serious run at the title.



So who wins the 2018 PGA Championship? And which long shots stun the golfing world?



