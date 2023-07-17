Building PGA DFS lineups for the 2023 Open Championship could be a difficult task. With golfers like Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy in the PGA DFS player pool, which players should you include in your 2023 Open Championship DFS lineups? Rahm has been on a tear this season, securing four wins and nine top-10 finishes. However, the 28-year-old Spaniard is coming off a missed cut at the Travelers Championship and hasn't won a PGA Tour event since the Masters in April.

Should Rahm be part of your PGA DFS lineups for the Open Championship 2023, or should you roster a player like McIlroy, who's coming off a victory at the Scottish Open? The 151st Open Championship will get underway from Royal Liverpool on Thursday, July 20. Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the 2023 Open Championship, you'll want to see the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

In addition, McClure's model is up nearly $10,000 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2023 Open Championship and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy and player pool. Head to SportsLine now to see his top golf DFS picks for the Open Championship 2023.

Top 2023 Open Championship PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Open Championship 2023 is Min Woo Lee at $7,700 on DraftKings and $9,400 on FanDuel. Lee has the game to return value at Royal Liverpool this week. The 24-year-old has yet to win on the PGA Tour, but he's finished ninth or better in two of his last three starts, which includes a fifth-place showing at the U.S. Open.

Lee has been able to secure those impressive results thanks to his consistent putting stroke. In fact, Lee enters the 151st Open Championship ranked fourth in strokes gained putting (0.802), seventh in putts per round (27.88) and 14th in putting average (1.713). He's a complete steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in your PGA DFS lineups.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Tommy Fleetwood at $9,300 on DraftKings and $10,700 on FanDuel. Fleetwood enters this week's event as one of the most consistent golfers on the PGA Tour, finishing sixth or better in three of his last four starts. He's also had success at the Open Championship in recent years, securing a fourth-place finish in 2022.

The Englishman ranks third in overall putting average (1.452), seventh in strokes gained total (1.850), 18th in scoring average (69.60) and 26th in strokes gained approach to green (0.474). His ability to consistently put himself in advantageous positions has allowed Fleetwood to average just 28.07 putts per round, the 14th-best mark on the PGA Tour. Lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return this week at the 2023 Open Championship. See who else to back right here.

How to set 2023 Open Championship DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to play well, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the 2023 Open Championship, and which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete Open Championship DFS player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the expert who's made over $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and find out.