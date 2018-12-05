PGA of America moving headquarters to Texas and possibly taking PGA Championships with it

It's official: the PGA of America is moving to Frisco, Texas, and bringing some big time tournaments with it. The move was formally announced this week as the PGA of America will also invest in the over $500 million project that includes a hotel, retail space and two golf courses.

It's those courses that will host two PGA Championships -- in 2027 and 2034 -- and possibly even a future Ryder Cup. A Ryder Cup in north Texas, what a world.

"Our move to Frisco will be transcendent for the PGA of America," Seth Waugh, CEO of PGA of America, said in a statement. "Everything great starts with a dream. This is the beginning of a bold, new journey as we bring together world-class partners in a world-class location -- to deliver innovative and differentiated experiences for our nearly 29,000 PGA golf professionals, golfers of all abilities and our staff."

Here is what future PGA Championships will now look like in terms of venue.

2019: Bethpage Black (Bethpage, New York)



2020: Harding Park (San Francisco, California)



2021: Kiawah (Kiawah Island, South Carolina)



2022: Trump National (Bedminster, New Jersey)



2023: Oak Hill (Pitsford, New York)



2024: Valhalla (Louisville, Kentucky)



2025, 2030 (undetermined): Southern Hills (Tulsa, Oklahoma)



2026: Aronimink (Newtown Square, Pennsylvania)



2027: Frisco (TBD)



2028: Olympic Club (San Francisco, California)



2029: Baltusrol (Springfield, New Jersey)



2031: Congressional (Bethesda, Maryland)



2032: N/A



2033: N/A



2034: Frisco (TBD)



The Ryder Cup backup is even deeper as U.S. venues are slated through 2036.

"For years, the PGA of America has served its membership all across the nation where they engage their local communities, and help to raise over $4 billion annually," Texas governor Greg Abbott said. "The decision to relocate their headquarters to Texas because of our business-friendly climate is a welcome one. I thank the PGA of America for the new jobs and investment that they will bring to the City of Frisco, wish them continued success, and welcome them to the Lone Star State, the home of champions."

It's an interesting move as the PGA of America will be moving from Palm Beach County to the suburb of suburbs in north Texas. Frisco is a fine place to raise a family. I'm not sure if it's a fine place to host a Ryder Cup. Who knows, though, these might be two absolute gems of courses, and the hype for the 2040 Ryder Cup (or whenever it is) might be overwhelming.

Regardless, this is a big shift in the power structure of professional golf. Coupled with the PGA Championship's move to May and the landscape looks a lot different today than it did two years ago. It doesn't materially change much as it relates to pro or major championship golf, but it is interesting. The PGA of America is a power player at the highest level, and a relocation for them affects everything.

The last time a major came to Texas was the 1969 U.S. Open.