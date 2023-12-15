Whether the PGA Tour hits its Dec. 31 deadline for a merger with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment fund remains to be seen, but as talks continue, the league may be set to receive a large cash infusion. The PGA Tour is nearing a multi-billion dollar investment deal with Strategic Sports Group that could potentially bring the world of professional golf back together, according to multiple reports. Strategic Sports Group is an amalgamation of U.S. sports owners which includes Arthur Blank, John Henry and Wyc Grousbeck.

Following its June 6 detente with the Saudi PIF, the Tour has been in negotiations with multiple entities (including the PIF) to infuse money into a newly formed for-profit entity called PGA Tour Enterprises. The negotiation seems to be heading into the home stretch with Strategic Sports Group set to put around $3 billion into the PGA Tour for equity, according to ESPN.

Additionally, the Tour is still trying to reach a deal with the PIF, which funds LIV Golf. Doing so would ostensibly bring LIV Golf back under the same umbrella as the PGA Tour. This is even more urgent following news last week that Jon Rahm signed a nine-figure deal to play on the LIV Golf circuit, marking the league's biggest signing to date by far.

What is currently unclear is how big each piece of the pie would be. Many folks are currently jockeying for a seat at the table, including Strategic Sports Group, the PIF and PGA Tour players, who, as part of the PGA Tour Policy Board, are attempting to finalize a deal that serves the Tour's members.

Those policy board sets are filled by Tiger Woods, Peter Malnati, Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay and Charley Hoffman.

CBS Sports will have more on this story shortly.