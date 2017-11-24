President Trump plays post-Thanksgiving golf with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson

For the second time in 12 months, President Donald Trump is playing some late-fall golf with Tiger Woods. Trump tweeted that he would tee it up with Woods and Dustin Johnson at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, on Friday after a phone meeting with the president of Turkey.

"After Turkey call, I will be heading over to Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter, to play golf (quickly) with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson," Trump said. "Then back to Mar-a-Lago for talks on bringing even more jobs and companies back to the USA!"

Trump played with Woods at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach last December and with Rory McIlroy earlier this year. After he plays with D.J., Trump will have knocked off four of the 20 past and present No. 1 players in the world as president (he also played with former No. 1 Ernie Els).

Will be speaking to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey this morning about bringing peace to the mess that I inherited in the Middle East. I will get it all done, but what a mistake, in lives and dollars (6 trillion), to be there in the first place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

After Turkey call I will be heading over to Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter, to play golf (quickly) with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson. Then back to Mar-a-Lago for talks on bringing even more jobs and companies back to the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017