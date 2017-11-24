President Trump plays post-Thanksgiving golf with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson
The POTUS is getting a round in on Friday with two No. 1 players in the world
For the second time in 12 months, President Donald Trump is playing some late-fall golf with Tiger Woods. Trump tweeted that he would tee it up with Woods and Dustin Johnson at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, on Friday after a phone meeting with the president of Turkey.
"After Turkey call, I will be heading over to Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter, to play golf (quickly) with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson," Trump said. "Then back to Mar-a-Lago for talks on bringing even more jobs and companies back to the USA!"
Trump played with Woods at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach last December and with Rory McIlroy earlier this year. After he plays with D.J., Trump will have knocked off four of the 20 past and present No. 1 players in the world as president (he also played with former No. 1 Ernie Els).
-
Tiger Woods 20-1 to win major in 2018
Big Cats odds are dropping as good news continues to come out of his camp
-
WATCH: Drive with a putter is unreal
You won't be able to stop watching this video of a golfer hitting a low drive with a putte...
-
Watch: Tiger Woods' top 10 shots
All the aces and hole-outs over the years have been pretty amazing
-
Day says Tiger Woods feels great
From one former No. 1 player in the world who has struggled with injuries to another
-
Day, Spieth head to Australia
Two of the top players in the world are headed down under this week
-
Roenick captures rattler with clubs
Please do not try this at home
Add a Comment