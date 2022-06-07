The PGA Tour heads across the Canadian border this week for the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Ontario. The event makes its return to the PGA Tour Schedule after a two-year hiatus. Rory McIlroy won the event the last time it was played in 2019, and will serve as defending tournament champion. Along with McIlroy, the 2022 RBC Canadian Open field features some of the top golfers in the world, including Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas. Notably absent from the field is Dustin Johnson, who has resigned from the PGA Tour and will only play in LIV Golf events going forward. Scheffler is the 8-1 betting favorite in the latest RBC Canadian Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other Canadian Open top contenders include McIlroy (9-1), Thomas (9-1), Sam Burns (12-1), and Cameron Smith (12-1).
RBC Canadian Open prop bets
McClure's 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge prop picks also includes Scottie Scheffler finishing inside the top 10 at +110 odds. Scheffler has climbed to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking after putting together one of the most impressive stretches of play in PGA Tour history.
Since capturing his first career PGA Tour win at the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open in February, Scheffler has gone on to win three more events, including a dominant victory at the 2022 Masters. This event is a tuneup for Scheffler ahead of next week's U.S. Open, but McClure fully expects him to be in top form as he looks to rebound from a missed cut at the PGA Championship.
RBC Canadian Open one-and-done picks
One of McClure's favorite 2022 RBC Canadian Open one and done picks this week is Canada native Corey Conners. The 30-year-old's lone PGA Tour victory came at the 2019 Valero Texas Open, but this tournament in his home country has special meaning for him. With the exception of a missed cut at the PGA Championship Conners, the No. 31 player in the world, has been playing excellent golf over the past two months, and he places extra importance on this specific event due to his personal ties to the area and course. In a loaded field, McClure thinks Spieth could fly under the radar offering huge value this week in Ontario.
RBC Canadian Open head-to-head matchup picks
One of McClure's favorite bets this week is Tyrrell Hatton over Sam Burns in a head-to-head golf betting matchup at +100 odds. Hatton is coming a strong performance at the PGA Championship where he finished tied for 13th, and he has six top-25 finishes in 2022.
Hatton is one of the best putters in the world, ranking second on the PGA Tour in strokes gained putting (0.991). He also ranks high in total strokes gained (14th) and putting averaged (fifth). McClure sees huge value in taking arguably the best putter in the RBC Canadian Open field over Burns this week in Ontario.
2022 RBC Canadian Open odds, field, top contenders
Scottie Scheffler +800
Justin Thomas +900
Rory McIlroy +900
Sam Burns +1200
Cameron Smith +1200
Matt Fitzpatrick +1800
Shane Lowry +1800
Corey Conners +2000
Tony Finau +2500
Tyrrell Hatton +2800
Adam Hadwin +3500
Harold Varner +3500
Sebastian Munoz +4000
Keith Mitchell +4500
Chris Kirk +4500
Patrick Reed +4500
Sahith Theegala +4500
Justin Rose +5000
MacKenzie Hughes +5000
Jhonattan Vegas +5000
C.T. Pan +5000
Brendon Todd +6500
Cameron Champ +6500
Matt Wallace +6500
Pat Perez +8000
Patrick Rodgers +8000
Rasmus Hojgaard +8000
David Lipsky +9000
Adam Long +10000
J.J. Spaun +10000
Dylan Frittelli +10000
Nick Taylor +10000
Stephan Jaeger +10000
Aaron Rai +10000
Alex Smalley +12500
Mark Hubbard +12500
J.T. Poston +12500
Tyler Duncan +12500
Doug Ghim +12500
Emiliano Grillo +12500
Matthias Schwab +12500
Adam Svensson +12500
Dean Burmester +12500
Hank Lebioda +15000
Scott Piercy +15000
Adam Schenk +15000
Ryan Armour +15000
Nick Hardy +15000
Danny Willett +15000
Nate Lashley +15000
Brandon Wu +15000
Martin Laird +15000
John Huh +15000
Carlos Ortiz +15000
Kevin Chappell +15000
Greyson Sigg +15000
Austin Smotherman +15000
Rory Sabbatini +15000
Wyndham Clark +15000
Joseph Bramlett +20000
Brandt Snedeker +20000
Kramer Hickok +20000
Lee Hodges +20000
Cameron Percy +20000
Luke Donald +20000
Ben Martin +20000
Trey Mullinax +20000
Harry Higgs +20000
Peter Malnati +20000
Vince Whaley +20000
Brice Garnett +20000
Ryan Moore +20000
Charley Hoffman +20000
Wesley Bryan +25000
Chris Gotterup +25000
Dylan Wu +25000
Sam Ryder +25000
Andrew Novak +25000
Sung Kang +25000
Sean O'Hair +25000
Rafa Cabrera Bello +25000
Brian Stuard +25000
Satoshi Kodaira +25000
Chase Seiffert +25000
Danny Lee +25000
Callum Tarren +25000
Vaughn Taylor +25000
Scott Gutschewski +30000
Justin Lower +30000
Henrik Norlander +30000
Bill Haas +30000
Aaron Cockerill +30000
Paul Barjon +30000
Jonathan Byrd +30000
Scott Brown +30000
Ben Kohles +30000
Roger Sloan +30000
Trevor Werbylo +30000
Austin Cook +30000
Robert Streb +30000
Hayden Buckley +30000