The PGA Tour heads across the Canadian border this week for the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Ontario. The event makes its return to the PGA Tour Schedule after a two-year hiatus. Rory McIlroy won the event the last time it was played in 2019, and will serve as defending tournament champion. Along with McIlroy, the 2022 RBC Canadian Open field features some of the top golfers in the world, including Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas. Notably absent from the field is Dustin Johnson, who has resigned from the PGA Tour and will only play in LIV Golf events going forward. Scheffler is the 8-1 betting favorite in the latest RBC Canadian Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other Canadian Open top contenders include McIlroy (9-1), Thomas (9-1), Sam Burns (12-1), and Cameron Smith (12-1).

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up over $9,500 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included Justin Thomas in its best bets to win the 2022 PGA Championship. That bet hit at +1600, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $800. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

RBC Canadian Open prop bets

McClure's 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge prop picks also includes Scottie Scheffler finishing inside the top 10 at +110 odds. Scheffler has climbed to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking after putting together one of the most impressive stretches of play in PGA Tour history.

Since capturing his first career PGA Tour win at the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open in February, Scheffler has gone on to win three more events, including a dominant victory at the 2022 Masters. This event is a tuneup for Scheffler ahead of next week's U.S. Open, but McClure fully expects him to be in top form as he looks to rebound from a missed cut at the PGA Championship.

RBC Canadian Open one-and-done picks

One of McClure's favorite 2022 RBC Canadian Open one and done picks this week is Canada native Corey Conners. The 30-year-old's lone PGA Tour victory came at the 2019 Valero Texas Open, but this tournament in his home country has special meaning for him. With the exception of a missed cut at the PGA Championship Conners, the No. 31 player in the world, has been playing excellent golf over the past two months, and he places extra importance on this specific event due to his personal ties to the area and course. In a loaded field, McClure thinks Spieth could fly under the radar offering huge value this week in Ontario.

RBC Canadian Open head-to-head matchup picks

One of McClure's favorite bets this week is Tyrrell Hatton over Sam Burns in a head-to-head golf betting matchup at +100 odds. Hatton is coming a strong performance at the PGA Championship where he finished tied for 13th, and he has six top-25 finishes in 2022.

Hatton is one of the best putters in the world, ranking second on the PGA Tour in strokes gained putting (0.991). He also ranks high in total strokes gained (14th) and putting averaged (fifth). McClure sees huge value in taking arguably the best putter in the RBC Canadian Open field over Burns this week in Ontario.

Find more RBC Canadian Open picks, sleepers

2022 RBC Canadian Open odds, field, top contenders

Scottie Scheffler +800

Justin Thomas +900

Rory McIlroy +900

Sam Burns +1200

Cameron Smith +1200

Matt Fitzpatrick +1800

Shane Lowry +1800

Corey Conners +2000

Tony Finau +2500

Tyrrell Hatton +2800

Adam Hadwin +3500

Harold Varner +3500

Sebastian Munoz +4000

Keith Mitchell +4500

Chris Kirk +4500

Patrick Reed +4500

Sahith Theegala +4500

Justin Rose +5000

MacKenzie Hughes +5000

Jhonattan Vegas +5000

C.T. Pan +5000

Brendon Todd +6500

Cameron Champ +6500

Matt Wallace +6500

Pat Perez +8000

Patrick Rodgers +8000

Rasmus Hojgaard +8000

David Lipsky +9000

Adam Long +10000

J.J. Spaun +10000

Dylan Frittelli +10000

Nick Taylor +10000

Stephan Jaeger +10000

Aaron Rai +10000

Alex Smalley +12500

Mark Hubbard +12500

J.T. Poston +12500

Tyler Duncan +12500

Doug Ghim +12500

Emiliano Grillo +12500

Matthias Schwab +12500

Adam Svensson +12500

Dean Burmester +12500

Hank Lebioda +15000

Scott Piercy +15000

Adam Schenk +15000

Ryan Armour +15000

Nick Hardy +15000

Danny Willett +15000

Nate Lashley +15000

Brandon Wu +15000

Martin Laird +15000

John Huh +15000

Carlos Ortiz +15000

Kevin Chappell +15000

Greyson Sigg +15000

Austin Smotherman +15000

Rory Sabbatini +15000

Wyndham Clark +15000

Joseph Bramlett +20000

Brandt Snedeker +20000

Kramer Hickok +20000

Lee Hodges +20000

Cameron Percy +20000

Luke Donald +20000

Ben Martin +20000

Trey Mullinax +20000

Harry Higgs +20000

Peter Malnati +20000

Vince Whaley +20000

Brice Garnett +20000

Ryan Moore +20000

Charley Hoffman +20000

Wesley Bryan +25000

Chris Gotterup +25000

Dylan Wu +25000

Sam Ryder +25000

Andrew Novak +25000

Sung Kang +25000

Sean O'Hair +25000

Rafa Cabrera Bello +25000

Brian Stuard +25000

Satoshi Kodaira +25000

Chase Seiffert +25000

Danny Lee +25000

Callum Tarren +25000

Vaughn Taylor +25000

Scott Gutschewski +30000

Justin Lower +30000

Henrik Norlander +30000

Bill Haas +30000

Aaron Cockerill +30000

Paul Barjon +30000

Jonathan Byrd +30000

Scott Brown +30000

Ben Kohles +30000

Roger Sloan +30000

Trevor Werbylo +30000

Austin Cook +30000

Robert Streb +30000

Hayden Buckley +30000