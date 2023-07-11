The PGA Tour and DP World Tour join forces this week for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headlines the field and enters as the 7-1 betting favorite in the latest Scottish Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other top contenders in the latest Scottish Open field include Rory McIlroy (17-2), Patrick Cantlay (14-1), Xander Schauffele (14-1), Rickie Fowler (16-1), and Viktor Hovland (18-1).
Top 2023 Genesis Scottish Open prop picks
One of McClure's favorite prop bet picks this week at the Scottish Open 2023 is Justin Thomas finishing in the top 20 of the final leaderboard at +210 odds (risk $100 to win $210). Thomas has been wildly inconsistent in 2023, missing the cut in three of his past four starts. Still, McClure is expecting big things from the two-time major champion this week in Scotland.
Despite his struggles, Thomas has still managed to rack up nine top-25 finishes this year. The world No. 20 enters the week ranked 12th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained around the green (0.362), 23rd in strokes gained tee-to-green (0.950), and 32nd in strokes gained on approach (0.421). In a deep and talented Scottish Open field, McClure still sees plenty of value in taking Thomas to finish in the top-20 on the final leaderboard for a plus-money payout. You can see the rest of McClure's 2023 Scottish Open prop bet picks at SportsLine.
2023 Genesis Scottish Open odds, field, top contenders
Scottie Scheffler +700
Rory McIlroy +850
Patrick Cantlay +1400
Xander Schauffele +1400
Rickie Fowler +1600
Viktor Hovland +1800
Tyrrell Hatton +2000
Tommy Fleetwood +2100
Jordan Spieth +2100
Matthew Fitzpatrick +2200
Shane Lowry +3400
Justin Rose +3400
Min Woo Lee +3400
Max Homa +4200
Justin Thomas +4500
Sungjae Im +4800
Wyndham Clark +4800
Adam Scott +5000
Ludvig Aberg +5000
Sam Burns +5000
Tom Kim +5000
Rasmus Hojgaard +5500
Adrian Meronk +5500
Corey Conners +5500
Aaron Rai +6000
Alex Smalley +6000
Robert Macintyre +6500
Nicolai Hojgaard +6500
Lucas Herbert +6500
Brian Harman +7500
Ryan Fox +8000
Kurt Kitayama +8000
Sahith Theegala +8500
Alex Noren +9500
Gary Woodland +9500
Eric Cole +10000
Alexander Bjork +12000
Cameron Davis +12000
Andrew Putnam +12000
Jordan Smith +12000
Seamus Power +12000
Thorbjorn Olesen +12000
Victor Perez +12000
Yannik Paul +12000
Daniel Hillier +12000
Thomas Detry +13000
Joost Luiten +14000
Pablo Larrazabal +14000
Matthieu Pavon +14000
Calum Hill +15000
Byeong Hun An +16000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +16000
Keith Mitchell +16000
Richie Ramsay +16000
Maximilian Kieffer +17000
Antoine Rozner +17000
Matthew Jordan +17000
Billy Horschel +17000
C.T. Pan +19000
Padraig Harrington +19000
Austin Eckroat +19000
Brandon Wu +19000
Nick Taylor +19000
Adrian Otaegui +21000
J. T. Poston +21000
Garrick Higgo +21000
Guido Migliozzi +21000
Tom Hoge +21000
Ewen Ferguson +21000