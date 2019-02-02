Sergio Garcia disqualified in Saudi International for hitting greens with his putter

It has been a bizarre week at the Saudi International in King Abdullah Economic City, and it didn't get any more normal during the third round on Saturday. Sergio Garcia was disqualified from the event after apparently damaging multiple greens on the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

Here's the European Tour's statement.

Sergio Garcia has been disqualified from the Saudi International powered by SBIA during the third round of play under rule 1.2a. Rule 1.2a allows for disqualification if a player has committed serious misconduct.

Somewhat unbelievable there's no footage of Garcia damaging the greens as of now, but as The Scotsman noted, this is somewhat unprecedented territory for both Garcia and the European Tour.

It is believed that the 2017 Masters champion is the first player to be punished for such behavior on the European Tour since it became a global circuit. Garcia, who only made the cut by two shots after rounds of 69-70 before adding a 71, had been heard complaining about the paspalum grass greens earlier in the week.

Garcia shot a 1-over 71 in Round 3 of the tournament and was even par for the week (good for a T52 after 54 holes), but he was disqualified shortly after his third round ended.

"I respect the decision of my disqualification," Garcia said in a statement. "In frustration, I damaged a couple of greens, for which I apologize for, and I have informed my fellow players it will never happen again."