The DP World Tour announced Wednesday it received membership resignations from Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Richard Bland. As a result of resigning from the DP World Tour, they will no longer be eligible for Ryder Cup participation. The four Europeans are currently playing on the LIV Golf circuit and were sanctioned for breaching the Tour's Conflicting Tournament Regulation last June when they participated in LIV Golf London and subsequent events.

"The DP World Tour would like to take this opportunity to thank the four players for the contribution they have made to the Tour and in particular to Sergio, Ian and Lee for the significant part they have played in Europe's success in the Ryder Cup over many years," the DP World Tour said in a statement. "Their resignations, however, along with the sanctions imposed upon them, are a consequence of their own choices.

"As we have consistently maintained throughout the past year, the Tour has a responsibility to its entire membership to administer the member regulations which each player signs up to. These regulations are in place to protect the collective interests of all DP World Tour members.

"The independent panel appointed by Sport Resolutions recognized this, determining that our Conflicting Tournament Regulation and its application in the circumstances did not go beyond what was necessary and proportionate to the Tour's continued operation as a professional golf tour and that we have a legitimate interest in protecting the rights of our full membership by enforcing it."

This confirmation follows the DP World Tour's victory in the court room in early April which allowed them to go forward with imposing sanctions of £100,000 on players who compete in conflicting events without a release. Upon this decision, it was only time until LIV Golf members resigned from the DP World Tour.

This ruling stemmed from the first LIV Golf event, LIV Golf London in 2022, when the DP World Tour attempted to suspend those members who played in the tournament. Sport Resolutions initially issued a stay of suspensions and allowed players to compete on both tours for the time being. Many LIV Golf members took advantage of this stay and competed in events such as the Scottish Open, BMW PGA Championship among others, but with the court siding with the DP World Tour their avenue to play on the European circuit was cut off.

Garcia, Westwood and Poulter all enjoyed fantastic careers on the DP World Tour. Poulter claimed 12 victories, Garcia 16 and Westwood ranks eighth all-time with 25 wins. In addition to their individual accolades, the three were instrumental in the success of the European Ryder Cup Team and have the receipts to show for it.

Westwood tied fellow Englishman Nick Faldo for most appearances all-time for Team Europe with 11. He accomplished this at the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits and added to the record book when he competed in his 47th match later that week — one more than Faldo and tying Phil Mickelson for most ever in Ryder Cup history. Westwood also holds the European record for most foursomes matches played.

Garcia extended his all-time points record to 28.5 points at Whistling Straits with a dominating performance alongside world No. 1 Jon Rahm in the team portion of the competition. The Spaniard became the all-time leader in most foursomes points won with 13.5 and joined Ian Woosnam and José María Olazábal for most fourball points won with 10.5.

Poulter may not be in the record books like his two colleagues, but his contribution is nevertheless felt. Commonly referred to as "Mr. Ryder Cup" and "The Postman," Poulter delivered a career 15-8-2 record in the Ryder Cup including a 6-0-1 mark in Sunday singles. He has played in seven Ryder Cups with the Europeans winning five of those, including the Miracle at Medinah in 2012 during which Poulter's four-ball victory alongside Rory McIlroy late on Saturday sparked Europe to overcome a 10-6 deficit on Sunday.