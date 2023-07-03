Tiger Woods has denied any knowledge of a 2022 talking points memo presumptively created by PGA Tour during its offensive against the emergence of LIV Golf. The PGA Tour documents, which leaked in recent days and were obtained by multiple outlets, come from a 357-page filing in a Florida court related to a pending antitrust lawsuit brought against the PGA Tour.

Three pages of the documents, which were first posted by an anonymous Twitter account, include talking points for PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and scripted comments for Tiger Woods to make during a players meeting at the Travelers Championship on June 21, 2022. The talking points appear to call for a unified front in the wake of LIV Golf's emergence, with the Travelers Championship falling between the first and second LIV events of the league's inaugural season in 2022.

Woods, however, never spoke at the meeting and denied Sunday that he was aware of the contents of the memo.

"In response to the talking points memo released this weekend, I have never seen this document until today, and I did not attend the players meeting for which it was prepared at the 2022 Travelers," Woods wrote on his official Twitter account.

Monahan's talking points, according to the documents, were meant to "explain how the LIV Golf Series is a threat to your livelihood, your business and the game of golf as a whole." Woods had what appeared to be scripted comments throwing full support behind Monahan and indicate to the players that the emergence of LIV Golf presented a "dire situation" for the sport.

The PGA Tour has not commented on the documents since the leak.

While Woods has spoken out in denying knowledge of the talking points, he has yet to offer an official comment on the PGA Tour's agreement to merge with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which owns and operates LIV Golf.