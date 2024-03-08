Tiger Woods' was not among those on the commitment list for next week's 2024 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, which the PGA Tour released on Friday. The 15-time major champion was last seen withdrawing from the second round of the Genesis Invitational in February due to illness as he battled to make the cut at the event he hosts annually. Woods confirmed his withdrawal from the Genesis Invitational was not because of any physical injury but rather catching a bug which went through the locker room that week at Riviera Country Club.

"I would like to confirm that I had to withdraw from the Genesis Invitational due to illness, which we now know is influenza," Woods posted on social media. "I am resting and feeling better. Good luck to the players this weekend. I'm disappointed to not be there and want to thank Genesis and all the fans for the support."

In his only complete competitive round of the year, Woods carded a 1-over 72 at Riviera. He flashed signs of vintage Tiger with five birdies across the par 3s and par 5s but struggled with consistency throughout the day. Playing the par 4s in a 6-over fashion, Woods ultimately came in over par thanks in part to a shanked approach shot into the 18th green.

Woods ramped up his winter schedule with appearances at the Hero World Challenge and the PNC Championship, giving everyone a new wave of optimism about his health. He cited the possibility of a 2024 calendar that would feature one tournament a month, but this was thrown into doubt in Los Angeles as the early exit marked his third withdrawal in his last six PGA Tour starts dating back to the 2022 Masters.

Without the addition of the Players Championship to his schedule, Woods may arrive next month at Augusta National for the 2024 Masters with only one round under his belt. The five-time champion will have an opportunity to make more history at the Masters as he searches for a record 24th consecutive made cut in the year's first major championship. In 2023, Woods tied Gary Players and Fred Couples at 23 before being forced to withdraw due to an ankle injury.