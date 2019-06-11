U.S. Open predictions, odds 2019: Brooks Koepka, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy picks from PGA insider

Brooks Koepka will try to make history when the 2019 U.S. Open starts on Thursday from spectacular Pebble Beach Golf Club in California. Koepka is gunning for his third straight U.S. Open championship, a feat accomplished only once previously, by Willie Anderson in 1903-05. Koepka, 29, just won his fourth major at the PGA Championship and is one of the top favorites in the 2019 U.S. Open field. Bookmakers list Dustin Johnson as 7-1, Koepka at 8-1, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy at 10-1, and Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay at 16-1 in the latest 2019 U.S. Open odds. Before you make any 2019 U.S. Open picks or predictions, you'll want to hear what Sal Johnson has to say, given the streak he's on.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson is red-hot on the majors this year. He featured Tiger Woods in his best bets for the Masters, and Woods walked away with his fifth green jacket. Then, Johnson promoted Koepka in his PGA Championship best bets, and Koepka made a mockery of that tournament, building a seven-shot lead entering the weekend and cruising to victory.

Now, Johnson -- the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman, and the founder of the world's top golf stats database -- has released his highly confident 2019 U.S. Open picks for Pebble Beach. And they will surprise you.

One shocker: Johnson wants no part of Koepka, the two-time defending champion. In fact, he says Koepka doesn't even crack the top 10. "There's way too much pressure on him to three-peat -- it hasn't been done at the U.S. Open in over 110 years," Johnson told SportsLine. "He's not at his best on Poa Annua greens. His game is best from tee to green; he has been dismal in strokes gained around the green (ranked 119th) and strokes gained putting (100th) this year. You can't win all the time."

Johnson has strong reads on top 2019 U.S. Open contenders like Woods and McIlroy. Woods, of course, is returning to the scene of his 15-stroke victory at the 2000 U.S. Open. "Woods is the best at knowing how to play and win at Pebble Beach," Johnson told SportsLine. "And he ranks 13th in strokes gained around the green, meaning he knows how to get it up and down on greens he misses."

Johnson also has a strong take on McIlroy's fate at the U.S. Open 2019. McIlroy just rolled to a seven-shot win at the RBC Canadian Open on the heels of weekend rounds of 64 and 61 and leads the PGA Tour in strokes gained off the tee. "In 13 starts this year, he's had a chance to win on the back nine on Sunday eight times," Johnson said. "He's a great ball-striker who always thinks his way around a course."

Johnson is high on a massive long shot who's heating up at the right time and has a history of winning at Pebble Beach. He'd bring a colossal payday -- and that's not the only huge long shot on Johnson's stunning leaderboard. You can only see his projected 2019 U.S. Open leaderboard at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2019 U.S. Open? And which massive long shots stun the golf world? Check out the 2019 U.S. Open odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sal Johnson's surprising leaderboard and analysis, all from the golf media legend who's been spot-on predicting both majors this year.



Dustin Johnson 7-1

Brooks Koepka 8-1

Tiger Woods 10-1

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Rickie Fowler 20-1

Justin Rose 25-1

Adam Scott 25-1

Justin Thomas 25-1

Jon Rahm 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 30-1

Phil Mickelson 30-1

Francesco Molinari 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Bryson DeChambeau 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Webb Simpson 50-1

Brandt Snedeker 50-1

Henrik Stenson 60-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Martin Kaymer 80-1

Gary Woodland 80-1

Patrick Reed 80-1

Shane Lowry 80-1

Sergio Garcia 100-1

Louis Oosthuizen 100-1

Matt Wallace 100-1

Kevin Kisner 100-1

Graeme McDowell 100-1