WATCH: Bubba Watson wows patrons at 2018 Masters Par 3 Contest with insane trick putt
Watson hit an incredible trick shot on the green during the Par 3 Contest
In addition to hole-in-ones and adorable child caddies, the Masters Par 3 Contest brings out the best from players who want to display their trick-shot skills. Some decide to skip balls across the water, while others, like two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, wow patrons with their ability to work the undulations of the greens at Augusta National.
Watson runs the ball well past the hole only to see it roll back and drop in the cup on this incredible trick shot. To add to the drama, Watson even played up the showmanship of it by turning away from the putt to shake the hands of his playing partners while the ball rolled back to the hole.
