Jordan Spieth is making a charge up the leaderboard in the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, and the No. 12-ranked golfer in the world is doing it in style. Spieth carded two eagles in a span of six holes on the back nine, including a hole out on the par-4 15th as he looks to make a run at leader Cameron Tringale.

Entering the day at even par for the tournament, Spieth got off to a quick start with two birdies in his first three holes before playing his next six holes 1 over to sit at 1 under for both the round and the tournament after nine holes. But Spieth quickly made noise after making the turn, starting with an eagle on the par-5 10th to move to 3 under for the day and the tournament.



Spieth surrendered a stroke one hole later with a bogey on the par-4 11th. But after pars on the next three holes, Spieth recorded his shot of the day when he found the cup from 108 yards out for another eagle, moving him to 4 under for the round and the event.

Spieth, now four strokes behind the leader Tringale, finds himself primed to enter Sunday in contention as he seeks his first victory since capturing the RBC Heritage in April at Harbour Town in Hilton Head, South Carolina. A potential top-10 finish this weekend, if not better, would be the latest jolt of confidence for Spieth as the golf world prepares to descend upon the Old Course at St. Andrews next week for the 2022 Open Championship.