Max Homa was never in position to win the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, but he can walk away feeling good about his hole-in-one during Sunday's final-round action at Detroit Golf Club. Acing the 140-yard par-3 15th, Homa received a nice bump up the leaderboard with a final-round 67 after not truly being able to get anything going over the first three days. Homa finished at 15 under on the week, good for a top 25 but well back of the current leaders.

The hole-in-one was Homa's second on the PGA Tour; he previously made an ace at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

It's been an interesting (and often frustrating) run for Homa since March. He has two nice top 10s in that timeframe -- Quail Hollow and Colonial -- but also four missed cuts, including one at the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club. The ace could be a nice sendoff as he heads to Great Britain for a bit of links golf over the next several weeks.

This was his fourth appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and he has made the cut all four times but has yet to finish inside the top 10 at Detroit Golf Club.