The No. 1 player in the world made a one on Sunday at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Scottie Scheffler, who started the day just behind the leaders of the tournament, aced the par-3 8th for the second of his career. His other ace came at the 2014 Byron Nelson when he was just 17 years old.

More importantly, it aided a Sunday spark that puts him within striking range for the top of the leaderboard. The ace came from 189 yards out and is the second of the week (Harris English had the other):

Follow LIVE during final-round action at Colonial Country Club

Scheffler should probably be winning this tournament. He's leading the field from tee to green and has gained more strokes from tee to green than leader Harry Hall has gained overall for the week. The problem for Scheffler is that his putter let him down, a common theme this year. His tee-to-green play has been comically good, but his putter has kept him from winning three, four or maybe five times.

Consider the following:

American Express: Average putting, finished T11

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Below-average putting, T4

Players: Average putting, won

Masters: Way below-average putting, T10

RBC Heritage: Below-average putting, T11

Byron Nelson: Below-average putting, T5

PGA Championship: Slightly above-average putting, T2

It's happening again this week. Scheffler leads the field from tee to green but is nearly last in putting. Still, he's within eyesight of the top of the leaderboard. Then again, perhaps the plan is simply to hole out from 189 yards the rest of the way so the putter doesn't even come into play.