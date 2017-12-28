WATCH: Sergio Garcia, Justin Thomas headline golf's best aces of 2017

There were 31 holes-in-one on the PGA Tour during the 2016-17 season, and many of them were memorable. Jon Rahm got things going at the Safeway Open at the end of 2016, and eight aces in all were made before the end of the 2016 calendar year.

But all five of the best ones, according to the video below, came during 2017. From Robert Flores at the Wyndham Championship to Justin Thomas at the WGC-Mexico Championship, all of them were fantastic. However, one stands alone: Sergio Garcia's at the par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass during the Players Championship.

It was the second year in a row an ace was made at the famous hole after a 14-year drought.

"I hit a good shot, but it can go there, it can go three yards past," Garcia said. "I don't know, it can do anything. It was nice to see it bounce and kind of spin back into the hole. Obviously it was a hole-in-one, so if [the crowd doesn't] react to that, then something's wrong. The reaction was great."

The entire moment was one to remember.