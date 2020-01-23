2020 Boys McDonald's All-American game rosters announced
Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs among headliners for 43rd annual game in Houston.
Video: Cade Cunningham City of Palms highlights
See the Montverde Academy and McDonald's All-American in action.
For the first time, the Toyota Center in Houston will host the 43rd edition of the McDonald's All-American Game on May 1. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
The boys rosters were announced Thursday and 24 of the top senior recruits were selected to the game, including national Player of the Year contenders Cade Cunningham and Scottie Barnes of Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.), Jalen Green of Prolific Prep (Napa, Fla.) and Jalen Suggs of Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis).
North Carolina fans will be glued to the television as four Tar Heel pledges will showcase their skills in Houston. ...
