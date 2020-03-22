Final 2019-20 national high school boys basketball 3-point leaders
See where the top long-range shooters rank in the country for 2019-20.
These were the sharp-shooters, the top 50 boys basketball 3-point makers in the country for 2019-20.
When teams needed long-range shooting, these were the players who made the most 3s.
Of the top 50, 28 were seniors, 14 were juniors, seven were sophomores and one was a freshman, he being Asher Fubich, a guard for Mountain Iron-Buhl (Mountain Iron, Minn.) who made 115 3-pointers in 286 attempts (40 percent).
Texas was by far the leader of the pack in most 3s made, but some of that had to do with the state playing more games than any other. ...
