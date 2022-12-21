Following a shocking loss from top-ranked Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) in the 'Iolani Classic semifinals, the two remaining unbeaten teams in the National Top 10 take over the top two spots at Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) climbs to No. 1 and Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) jumps up to No. 2.

Link Academy continued its strong start to the season by capturing the City of Palms Classic Signature Series title, while Prolific Prep went undefeated on their trip to the Tarkanian Classic over the weekend.

The only newcomer in this week's rankings is No. 10 Bella Vista Prep, which jumps into the rankings after No. ...

