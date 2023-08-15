The shot clock won't be coming to Tennessee high school basketball after the state athletics board voted Monday not to implement it. The board also agreed it would not be discussed for another three years.

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association Board of Control rejected the move despite surveying coaches before making their decision, according to board minutes. TSSAA executive director told the Tennessean the state's basketball coaches favored adopting a shot clock.

The paper reported the issue for the board centered around training officials to deal with shot clocks in a time when referees remain in short supply. Some states rejecting shot clocks express issues with cost.

"The issue continues to be officials," Board of Control member Jody Wright, who is the boys basketball coach at Fulton in Knoxville, said in the story. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com