It'd been 1,473 days since the 13th-ranked Hazel Green (Ala.) girls basketball team lost a game. Tuesday, the Trojans' 87-game win streak came to an end as No. 19 Hoover (Ala.) beat Tim Miller's squad 52-38 in a battle of MaxPreps Top 25 teams. It snapped the nation's longest active win streak.

Hoover got 24 points from Reniya Kelly, a MaxPreps All-American who was one of the biggest names left off the recent McDonald's All American roster last week. The North Carolina commit also led an impressive 2-3 zone that frustrated Hazel Green, holding the Trojans to 17 first-half points. ...

