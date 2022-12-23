One night after knocking off the defending MaxPreps National Champions, No. 19 Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.) ended up atop the Nike TOC field with a 63-50 win Thursday over No. 5 La Jolla Country Day (La Jolla, Calif.) in Mesa, Ariz.

LuHi (9-0) hung on for a 63-60 win over Sidwell Friends in the TOC semifinals on Wednesday — snapping the Quakers' 36-game win streak — and then backed it up with the finals victory over the Torreys.

Billed as "The Battle of the Bigs" featuring LuHi's Kate Koval and La Jolla's Breya Cunningham, it lived up to the hype as both shined throughout the contest. ...

