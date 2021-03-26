Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school athletics. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2020 basketball season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence, in addition to local and state accolades.



Thirty-three states have completed their 2020-21 high school basketball seasons and MaxPreps has honored those athletes over the past two weeks. Now, we've gathered them together in one place. Links to each player's story are included after their bio and list of accomplishments.