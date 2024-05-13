The Detroit Lions have struck another mega deal this offseason as they have agreed to terms with quarterback Jared Goff on a four-year, $212 million extension that includes $170 million guaranteed, CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirms. Goff's new AAV of $53 million makes him the second-highest paid quarterback in the league behind Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Goff is coming off a career year in which he completed 67.3% of his passes for 4,575 yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. In 2023, the Lions won their first division title since 1993 and their first playoff game since 1991. Detroit tied a franchise record with 12 wins, and set a record for most 30-point games with nine. In the postseason, Goff became the first quarterback in NFL history to snap decade-long playoff win droughts for two different teams. He's the third quarterback all time to record 14-win seasons (including playoffs) with multiple teams. The other two quarterbacks to accomplish this feat are Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

Goff is just the latest Lion to be paid handsomely, as star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown inked a monster four-year extension with $77 million guaranteed last month, while Penei Sewell became the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL with a four-year, $112 million extension. Goff has been important for Detroit's turnaround, and now, he's tied to Detroit for the foreseeable future.

Goff was selected by the Los Angeles Rams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of California. After five years, a 42-27 record as starter and one Super Bowl appearance, the Rams traded Goff and three draft picks to the Lions for Matthew Stafford. It was a transaction that appeared to benefit both parties. Goff is 24-23-1 as the Lions starter, and has completed 66.5% of his passes for 12,258 yards, 78 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.