Two days ahead of the start of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions have secured one of their homegrown stars, signing wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to a four-year contract extension, according to NFL Media and confirmed by CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones. The deal, which includes $77 million guaranteed, makes St. Brown one of the league's highest-paid wideout.

A fourth-round pick out of USC in 2021, St. Brown is fresh off a career season, in which he led Detroit with 119 catches for 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns, helping the Lions advance to the NFC Championship. He was set to enter a contract year in 2024, but his new deal ties him to Motor City through 2028, averaging at least $28 million per year, according to CBS Sports HQ senior NFL insider Josina Anderson.

St. Brown's new guaranteed total of $77 million is a new record for wide receivers.

The 2023 All-Pro wasted no time establishing himself as a favorite target of Lions quarterback Jared Goff, securing 90 passes for 912 yards as a rookie, then eclipsing 100 catches and 1,100 yards in his second season. Through just three NFL seasons, he's already totaled close to 3,600 yards and more than 20 touchdowns. He was also instrumental to the Lions' historic 2023 playoff run, combining for 274 yards in three postseason games.

His extension comes days after fellow 2021 draftee DeVonta Smith signed a long-term deal of his own, securing a three-year, $75 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.