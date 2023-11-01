No. 10 Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.)
Head coach: Yerrick Stoneman
2022-23 record: 24-15
National ranking: Unranked
GEICO Nationals history: One title (2016), 12 appearances (14-11)
Players to watch
G — Christian Anderson Jr.
Height: 5-11 | Class: Senior (2024)National rank: No. 111 | Status: Committed to Michigan
C — Francis Chukwudebelu
Height: 6-10 | Class: Junior (2025)National rank: No. 102 | Status: Uncommitted
F — Elton James Jr.
Height: 6-7 | Class: Sophomore (2026)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
F — Deondrea Lindsey
Height: 6-7 | Class: Junior (2025)National rank: No. 81 | Status: Uncommitted
G — Kaden Magwood
Height: 6-3 | Class: Junior (2025)National rank: No. 109 | Status: Uncommitted
W — Micah Robinson
Height: 6-6 | Class: Senior (2024)National rank: No. ...
