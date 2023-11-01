599c475f-d98d-42f7-a6c3-fb2ac6c47460-original.jpg

No. 10 Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.)

Head coach: Yerrick Stoneman

2022-23 record: 24-15

National ranking: Unranked

GEICO Nationals history: One title (2016), 12 appearances (14-11)

Players to watch

G — Christian Anderson Jr.

Height: 5-11 | Class: Senior (2024)

National rank: No. 111 | Status: Committed to Michigan

C — Francis Chukwudebelu

Height: 6-10 | Class: Junior (2025)

National rank: No. 102 | Status: Uncommitted

F — Elton James Jr.

Height: 6-7 | Class: Sophomore (2026)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

F — Deondrea Lindsey

Height: 6-7 | Class: Junior (2025)

National rank: No. 81 | Status: Uncommitted

G — Kaden Magwood

Height: 6-3 | Class: Junior (2025)

National rank: No. 109 | Status: Uncommitted

W — Micah Robinson

Height: 6-6 | Class: Senior (2024)

National rank: No. ...

