The high school basketball season in the Lone Star State enters its final weekend of play with state semifinals matchups taking place Thursday and tomorrow at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The winners advance to Saturday's state championship games.

In the state's highest classification a pair of nationally ranked teams take the court tomorrow night as No. 13 Beaumont United (Beaumont) faces off against Brennan (San Antonio) and No. 8 Lake Highlands (Dallas) takes on DeSoto in the Class 6A semifinal contests.

Lake Highlands makes its first appearance in the state semifinals since 1968 led by top-ranked junior Tre Johnson, who was recently selected as one of give MaxPreps National Player of the Year finalists. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com