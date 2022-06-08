The DMV area is well-known for its basketball prowess and programs likes DeMatha and Montrose Christian have exemplified why, featuring nine of the top 10 teams in the state of Maryland since 2000.

The Old Line State produced the National High School Invitational champion in 2010-11 as Montrose Christian went 25-1 en route to a top five national finish.

That led us to question where Montrose Christian stacks up against the top teams in the state since the turn of the century. Evaluating resumes, national rankings and talent on the rosters, we put together a list of the top teams in Indiana since 2000. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com