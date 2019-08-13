2019 Texas preseason Top 25 high school football rankings
Defending national champion North Shore, Duncanville hold top spots with familiar powerhouse programs lurking.
Video: Top 25 Texas high school football rankings
North Shore starts 2019 where it ended in 2018 — at No. 1.
Texans, as the joke used to go, paid attention to only two high school sports in their state — football and spring football.
Of course, it was never really true, even less so now, but Texans remain fiercely proud of their high school football. In the last 30 years books, movies and television shows have been devoted to the subject.
In a finish worthy of one of those movie scripts, North Shore (Houston) pulled off an improbable victory over Duncanville in the UIL's Class 6A DI state championship game in front of 42,363 fans last December at AT&T Stadium. ...
