As expected, the California Interscholastic Federation announced Monday it will push back its fall season championships.

In a prepared statement the state's high school sports governing body said "The CIF has determined, in collaboration with our 10 Sections, that education-based athletics for the 2020-2021 season will begin with a modified season of sport schedule."

The CIF split the sports into two "seasons," instead of three, with varying start and playoff dates. Included in the "fall" season is football, volleyball and cross country among others. The "spring" season includes soccer, wrestling, basketball, baseball and softball among others.

Football section playoffs would end April 10 and regional/state championships April 17.

The press release also said "Each CIF Section will release their own calendar to reflect regular season starting and ending dates and Section playoffs. ...

