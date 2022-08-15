One of the best players in high school football — Jurrion Dickey — announced via Twitter on Monday he's staying home and playing his senior season at Menlo-Atherton (Atherton, Calif.). The former Valley Christian (San Jose) standout was selected to the 2021 MaxPreps Junior All-America second team after hauling in 78 receptions for 1,304 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Dickey is the second-rated wide receiver according to 247Sports player rankings for the Class of 2023 and committed to Oregon in May. The five-star recruit checks in as the 14th-rated player overall and fourth in California.