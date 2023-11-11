1bd32bbb-b7b4-4890-9e5b-6f6e3d060393-original.jpg

Virginia high school football powerhouse Phoebus (Hampton) opened the VHSL Class 4 state playoffs Friday night with a 104-0 victory over Jamestown.

Not many details have emerged from the blowout yet other than Phoebus led 83-0 at the half.