Virginia high school football powerhouse Phoebus (Hampton) opened the VHSL Class 4 state playoffs Friday night with a 104-0 victory over Jamestown.
Not many details have emerged from the blowout yet other than Phoebus led 83-0 at the half.
Jamestown (1-10) was participating in the postseason despite winning only one game all season, including an 84-0 loss in the regular season finale last week against Warhill.
Virginia was also home to an astonishing score a year ago as Freedom (Woodbridge) blasted Charles J. ...
