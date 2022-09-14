A Texas high school football game turned violent when a fight broke out between Forth Worth ISD's Eastern Hills High and Dallas Roosevelt on Thursday night. The UIL is now investigating the incidenti, which occurred at Scarborough-Handley Field in Fort Worth.

Early in the fourth quarter, with Eastern Hills leading the game 35-12, a brawl broke out amongst the players on the field. At that point, players rushed off the sidelines to join, and some fans even hopped out of the stands to get in on the action.

One fan in attendance filmed the brawl, which lasted for several minutes and reignited after it appeared tempers had cooled. Officials called the game after the fight.

One player was injured in the brawl, but the player's team and condition is unknown, per a report from Fox 4 KDFW.

Dr. Silvia Salinas, the Executive Director of Athletics for Dallas ISD, spoke to KDFW about the altercation. Salinas said a big hit sparked the incident and revealed that the Roosevelt players will be suspended for the first half of their next game against Italy. Junior varsity players will have to be used as a substitute in their place.

Salinas also called on everyone in attendance at future games to make sure the situation doesn't escalate again.

"We don't condone the behavior whatsoever. We just really need everyone's help in making sure that they stay in their seats and making sure they don't react in that situation so it escalates, in that sense."

The Fort Worth ISD also released a statement on the brawl and said it is currently conducting its own investigation into what happened. It won't make any decisions until that is completed.

"Our inquiry into the incident at the Thursday night Football game between Eastern Hills High School and Dallas Roosevelt High School remains active," Forth Worth ISD said in a statement. "No decision has been finalized regarding the District's response. Student safety is and will remain a priority to FWISD."