The high school softball Class of 2022 is loaded at the catcher position. The top two players in this year's junior class join seven more who get in the squat for their high school softball and or club travel teams.



As a freshman, Maci Bergeron hit 20 home runs, batted .579, and led her Notre Dame (Crowley, La.) team to the 2019 Division III state championship in Louisiana, earning game MVP honors. The LSU commit and No. 1 softball player in the Class of 2022 added 12 more long balls before the season was canceled in 2020.



Sam Roe has been playing high school softball since she was in sixth grade for Rocky Bayou Christian. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com