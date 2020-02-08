GAMETRACKER
5TH INNING Voit homered to left 6 6 Bogaerts homered to left center 6 5 3RD INNING Urshela doubled to deep left, Sanchez scored 5 5 Sanchez doubled to deep right, Stanton scored 5 4 Vazquez singled to right, Bogaerts scored 5 3 Bogaerts singled to left, Devers scored, Bogaerts to third on left fielder Andujar fielding error 4 3 Devers singled to center, Pillar scored 3 3 2ND INNING Judge homered to left, LeMahieu and Andujar scored 2 3 1ST INNING Bogaerts homered to right center, Martinez scored 2 0
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|K. Pillar LF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.414
|.433
|.655
|1.089
|3.0
|R. Devers 3B
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.194
|.237
|.306
|.542
|2.0
|J. Martinez RF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.229
|.325
|.343
|.668
|2.0
|X. Bogaerts SS
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|.353
|.625
|.978
|15.0
|C. Vazquez DH
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.355
|.767
|1.122
|2.0
|M. Chavis 1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.167
|.211
|.333
|.544
|-1.0
|K. Plawecki C
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.556
|.600
|.667
|1.267
|1.0
|J. Bradley CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.296
|.387
|.370
|.757
|-0.5
|J. Peraza 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|.286
|.324
|.609
|0.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|D. LeMahieu 2B
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.357
|.379
|.500
|.879
|1.5
|A. Judge RF
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|.333
|.800
|1.133
|8.0
|G. Torres SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.192
|.276
|.308
|.584
|-0.5
|G. Stanton DH
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.333
|.484
|.667
|1.151
|3.0
|A. Hicks CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.167
|.375
|.389
|.764
|1.0
|L. Voit 1B
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|.250
|.308
|.625
|.933
|5.0
|G. Sanchez C
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.100
|.182
|.150
|.332
|3.5
|G. Urshela 3B
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|.414
|.625
|1.039
|4.0
|M. Andujar LF
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|.143
|.143
|.286
|1.0
- 2B - K. Pillar (4), J. Martinez (4)
- HR - X. Bogaerts 2 (3)
- RBI - R. Devers, X. Bogaerts 3 (9), C. Vazquez (9)
- 2-Out RBI - X. Bogaerts 3 (3)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Peraza
- 2B - G. Sanchez, G. Urshela (2)
- HR - A. Judge (5), L. Voit (3)
- RBI - A. Judge 3 (12), L. Voit (6), G. Sanchez, G. Urshela (6)
- 2-Out RBI - A. Judge 3 (3), L. Voit, G. Sanchez, G. Urshela
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - L. Voit 2 (2), M. Andujar
- E - J. Peraza (4)
- E - M. Andujar
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|A. Brice
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|6.35
|1.41
|2.5
|M. Hall
|2.0
|4
|5
|5
|2
|2
|1
|15.43
|2.36
|-4.0
|H. Hembree
|1.2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1.80
|0.40
|1.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|A. Brice
|1.0
|M. Hall
|2.0
|H. Hembree
|1.2
- Pitches-Strikes - A. Brice 29-15, M. Hall 49-29, H. Hembree 24-17
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Hall 2-0, H. Hembree 2-3
- Batters Faced - A. Brice 6, M. Hall 12, H. Hembree 6
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Paxton 62-45, M. King 35-22
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Paxton 5-3, M. King 2-1
- Batters Faced - J. Paxton 16, M. King 7
5TH INNING Voit homered to left 6 6 Bogaerts homered to left center 6 5 3RD INNING Urshela doubled to deep left, Sanchez scored 5 5 Sanchez doubled to deep right, Stanton scored 5 4 Vazquez singled to right, Bogaerts scored 5 3 Bogaerts singled to left, Devers scored, Bogaerts to third on left fielder Andujar fielding error 4 3 Devers singled to center, Pillar scored 3 3 2ND INNING Judge homered to left, LeMahieu and Andujar scored 2 3 1ST INNING Bogaerts homered to right center, Martinez scored 2 0
- M. King Pitching:
- R. Devers: Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Devers struck out looking
- JD. Martinez: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Martinez struck out swinging
- X. Bogaerts: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Bogaerts homered to left center
- C. Vazquez: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Vazquez grounded out to second
- Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. Paxton Pitching:
- K. Pillar: Strike looking, Pillar doubled to deep right center
- R. Devers: Foul, Devers singled to center, Pillar scored
- JD. Martinez: Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Foul tip, Martinez struck out on foul tip
- X. Bogaerts: Strike looking, Strike looking, Bogaerts singled to left, Devers scored, Bogaerts to third on left fielder Andujar fielding error
- C. Vazquez: Strike looking, Vazquez singled to right, Bogaerts scored
- M. Chavis: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Chavis struck out looking
- K. Plawecki: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Plawecki flied out to deep center
- Middle of the 3rd (3 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Hall Pitching:
- G. Stanton: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Stanton walked
- A. Hicks: Ball, Hicks lined out to center
- L. Voit: Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Voit struck out looking
- G. Sanchez: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Sanchez doubled to deep right, Stanton scored
- G. Urshela: Strike looking, Strike looking, Urshela doubled to deep left, Sanchez scored
- M. Andujar: Strike looking, Ball, Andujar lined out to left
- End of the 3rd (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Error)
- J. Paxton Pitching:
- M. Chavis: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Chavis struck out swinging
- K. Plawecki: Ball, Plawecki singled to center
- J. Bradley: Ball, Ball, Bradley grounded out to second, Plawecki to second
- J. Peraza: Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Peraza popped out to first
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Matt Hall relieved Austin Brice
- G. Sanchez: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Sanchez struck out looking
- G. Urshela: Ball, Urshela singled to left
- M. Andujar: Ball, Foul, Andujar reached on fielder's choice to left, Urshela out at second
- D. LeMahieu: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, LeMahieu walked, Andujar to second
- A. Judge: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Judge homered to left, LeMahieu and Andujar scored
- G. Torres: Ball, Foul, Torres grounded out to second
- End of the 2nd (3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Paxton Pitching:
- K. Pillar: Strike looking, Ball, Pillar lined out to left
- R. Devers: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Devers struck out swinging
- JD. Martinez: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Martinez doubled to deep center
- X. Bogaerts: Strike looking, Ball, Martinez to third on wild pitch, Bogaerts homered to right center, Martinez scored
- C. Vazquez: Ball, Foul, Vazquez grounded out to pitcher
- Middle of the 1st (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Error)
- A. Brice Pitching:
- D. LeMahieu: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, LeMahieu struck out swinging
- A. Judge: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Judge safe at first on 2nd baseman Peraza fielding error
- G. Torres: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Torres struck out swinging
- G. Stanton: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Stanton walked, Judge to second
- A. Hicks: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Hicks walked, Judge to third, Stanton to second
- L. Voit: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Voit struck out swinging
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 K. Pillar LF
|26
|11
|5
|1
|.423
|2 R. Devers 3B
|33
|6
|0
|0
|.182
|3 J. Martinez RF
|32
|7
|3
|0
|.219
|4 X. Bogaerts SS
|29
|7
|6
|1
|.241
|5 C. Vazquez DH
|27
|9
|8
|4
|.333
|6 M. Chavis 1B
|16
|3
|1
|1
|.188
|7 K. Plawecki C
|7
|4
|1
|0
|.571
|8 J. Bradley CF
|25
|8
|3
|0
|.320
|9 J. Peraza 2B
|32
|9
|3
|0
|.281
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 D. LeMahieu 2B
|26
|10
|3
|1
|.385
|2 A. Judge RF
|27
|7
|9
|4
|.259
|3 G. Torres SS
|23
|5
|2
|1
|.217
|4 G. Stanton DH
|23
|8
|6
|2
|.348
|5 A. Hicks CF
|16
|3
|2
|1
|.188
|6 L. Voit 1B
|21
|5
|5
|2
|.238
|7 G. Sanchez C
|18
|1
|0
|0
|.056
|8 G. Urshela 3B
|22
|5
|5
|2
|.227
|9 M. Andujar LF
|5
|1
|0
|0
|.200
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Dustin Pedroia
|Knee
|08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
|Chris Sale
|Elbow
|05-14-2021Out for the season
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|Illness
|01-31-2021Out for the season
|Josh Taylor
|Not Injury Related
|08-02-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 3
|Darwinzon Hernandez
|Not Injury Related
|08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Aroldis Chapman
|Illness
|08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
|Tommy Kahnle
|Elbow
|08-31-2021Out for the season
|Luis Severino
|Elbow
|05-31-2021Out for the season
|Luis Cessa
|Illness
|08-02-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 3