  5TH INNING
    		Voit homered to left66
    		Bogaerts homered to left center65
  3RD INNING
    		Urshela doubled to deep left, Sanchez scored55
    		Sanchez doubled to deep right, Stanton scored54
    		Vazquez singled to right, Bogaerts scored53
    		Bogaerts singled to left, Devers scored, Bogaerts to third on left fielder Andujar fielding error43
    		Devers singled to center, Pillar scored33
  2ND INNING
    		Judge homered to left, LeMahieu and Andujar scored23
  1ST INNING
    		Bogaerts homered to right center, Martinez scored20
    123456789RHE
    BOS3-6
    		20301----681
    NYY6-1
    		03200----541
    • Yankee StadiumBronx, NY
    BOSRed Sox
    NYYYankees
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    K. Pillar LF31100000.414.433.6551.0893.0
    R. Devers 3B31110020.194.237.306.5422.0
    J. Martinez RF31100021.229.325.343.6682.0
    X. Bogaerts SS33332000.313.353.625.97815.0
    C. Vazquez DH30110000.333.355.7671.1222.0
    M. Chavis 1B20000021.167.211.333.544-1.0
    K. Plawecki C20100001.556.600.6671.2671.0
    J. Bradley CF20000011.296.387.370.757-0.5
    J. Peraza 2B20000001.265.286.324.6090.0
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      D. LeMahieu 2B21000110.357.379.500.8791.5
      A. Judge RF31131000.267.333.8001.1338.0
      G. Torres SS30000011.192.276.308.584-0.5
      G. Stanton DH11000200.333.484.6671.1513.0
      A. Hicks CF20000101.167.375.389.7641.0
      L. Voit 1B31111024.250.308.625.9335.0
      G. Sanchez C21110010.100.182.150.3323.5
      G. Urshela 3B20210000.292.414.6251.0394.0
      M. Andujar LF21000002.143.143.143.2861.0
        BATTING
        • 2B - K. Pillar (4), J. Martinez (4)
        • HR - X. Bogaerts 2 (3)
        • RBI - R. Devers, X. Bogaerts 3 (9), C. Vazquez (9)
        • 2-Out RBI - X. Bogaerts 3 (3)
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Peraza
        BATTING
        • 2B - G. Sanchez, G. Urshela (2)
        • HR - A. Judge (5), L. Voit (3)
        • RBI - A. Judge 3 (12), L. Voit (6), G. Sanchez, G. Urshela (6)
        • 2-Out RBI - A. Judge 3 (3), L. Voit, G. Sanchez, G. Urshela
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - L. Voit 2 (2), M. Andujar
        FIELDING
        • E - J. Peraza (4)
        FIELDING
        • E - M. Andujar
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        A. Brice1.00002306.351.412.5
        M. Hall2.045522115.432.36-4.0
        H. Hembree1.21110011.800.401.0
        PITCHERSIP
        A. Brice1.0
        M. Hall2.0
        H. Hembree1.2
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        J. Paxton3.075304113.503.251.0
        M. King2.01110318.440.945.5
        PITCHERSIP
        J. Paxton3.0
        M. King2.0
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - A. Brice 29-15, M. Hall 49-29, H. Hembree 24-17
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Hall 2-0, H. Hembree 2-3
        • Batters Faced - A. Brice 6, M. Hall 12, H. Hembree 6
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - J. Paxton 62-45, M. King 35-22
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Paxton 5-3, M. King 2-1
        • Batters Faced - J. Paxton 16, M. King 7
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        M. Barnes RP0-003.03.00311332.00
        R. Brasier RP0-002.013.50330122.00
        C. Brewer RP0-005.03.60421261.20
        N. Eovaldi SP1-0011.02.451331281.36
        Z. Godley SP0-107.16.141052281.64
        C. Mazza RP-0.00.000.00
        J. Osich RP0-104.23.86521141.29
        M. Perez SP1-1010.25.06860671.31
        J. Springs RP0-001.133.75452123.75
        P. Valdez RP0-005.20.00400060.71
        M. Walden RP0-003.03.00310241.67
        R. Weber SP0-207.011.571094702.43
        B. Workman RP0-023.03.00410242.00
            • 5TH INNING
              		Voit homered to left66
              		Bogaerts homered to left center65
            • 3RD INNING
              		Urshela doubled to deep left, Sanchez scored55
              		Sanchez doubled to deep right, Stanton scored54
              		Vazquez singled to right, Bogaerts scored53
              		Bogaerts singled to left, Devers scored, Bogaerts to third on left fielder Andujar fielding error43
              		Devers singled to center, Pillar scored33
            • 2ND INNING
              		Judge homered to left, LeMahieu and Andujar scored23
            • 1ST INNING
              		Bogaerts homered to right center, Martinez scored20
            • 5TH INNING
              • M. King Pitching:
              • R. Devers: Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Devers struck out looking
              • JD. Martinez: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Martinez struck out swinging
              • X. Bogaerts: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Bogaerts homered to left center
              • C. Vazquez: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Vazquez grounded out to second
              • Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • H. Hembree Pitching:
              • G. Stanton: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Stanton grounded out to shortstop
              • A. Hicks: Ball, Hicks flied out to deep center
              • L. Voit: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Voit homered to left
            • 4TH INNING
              • Michael King relieved James Paxton
              • J. Bradley: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Bradley struck out looking
              • J. Peraza: Strike looking, Peraza flied out to center
              • K. Pillar: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Pillar grounded out to second
              • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • Heath Hembree relieved Matt Hall
              • D. LeMahieu: Ball, Foul, LeMahieu fouled out to right
              • A. Judge: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Judge grounded out to third
              • G. Torres: Ball, Strike swinging, Torres flied out to shallow left
              • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 3RD INNING
              • J. Paxton Pitching:
              • K. Pillar: Strike looking, Pillar doubled to deep right center
              • R. Devers: Foul, Devers singled to center, Pillar scored
              • JD. Martinez: Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Foul tip, Martinez struck out on foul tip
              • X. Bogaerts: Strike looking, Strike looking, Bogaerts singled to left, Devers scored, Bogaerts to third on left fielder Andujar fielding error
              • C. Vazquez: Strike looking, Vazquez singled to right, Bogaerts scored
              • M. Chavis: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Chavis struck out looking
              • K. Plawecki: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Plawecki flied out to deep center
              • Middle of the 3rd (3 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • M. Hall Pitching:
              • G. Stanton: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Stanton walked
              • A. Hicks: Ball, Hicks lined out to center
              • L. Voit: Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Voit struck out looking
              • G. Sanchez: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Sanchez doubled to deep right, Stanton scored
              • G. Urshela: Strike looking, Strike looking, Urshela doubled to deep left, Sanchez scored
              • M. Andujar: Strike looking, Ball, Andujar lined out to left
              • End of the 3rd (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Error)
            • 2ND INNING
              • J. Paxton Pitching:
              • M. Chavis: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Chavis struck out swinging
              • K. Plawecki: Ball, Plawecki singled to center
              • J. Bradley: Ball, Ball, Bradley grounded out to second, Plawecki to second
              • J. Peraza: Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Peraza popped out to first
              • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • Matt Hall relieved Austin Brice
              • G. Sanchez: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Sanchez struck out looking
              • G. Urshela: Ball, Urshela singled to left
              • M. Andujar: Ball, Foul, Andujar reached on fielder's choice to left, Urshela out at second
              • D. LeMahieu: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, LeMahieu walked, Andujar to second
              • A. Judge: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Judge homered to left, LeMahieu and Andujar scored
              • G. Torres: Ball, Foul, Torres grounded out to second
              • End of the 2nd (3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 1ST INNING
              • J. Paxton Pitching:
              • K. Pillar: Strike looking, Ball, Pillar lined out to left
              • R. Devers: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Devers struck out swinging
              • JD. Martinez: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Martinez doubled to deep center
              • X. Bogaerts: Strike looking, Ball, Martinez to third on wild pitch, Bogaerts homered to right center, Martinez scored
              • C. Vazquez: Ball, Foul, Vazquez grounded out to pitcher
              • Middle of the 1st (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Error)
              • A. Brice Pitching:
              • D. LeMahieu: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, LeMahieu struck out swinging
              • A. Judge: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Judge safe at first on 2nd baseman Peraza fielding error
              • G. Torres: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Torres struck out swinging
              • G. Stanton: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Stanton walked, Judge to second
              • A. Hicks: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Hicks walked, Judge to third, Stanton to second
              • L. Voit: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Voit struck out swinging
              • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)

            BOSRed Sox
            NYYYankees
            • Yankee StadiumBronx, NY
            TEAM STATS
            3-6
            .256
            AVG
            9
            HR
            39
            R
            5.35
            ERA
            6-1
            .235
            AVG
            14
            HR
            36
            R
            3.57
            ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHERS
            A. BriceR
            0-0
            W-L
            4.2
            IP
            7.71
            ERA
            5.00
            SO/BB
            1.29
            WHIP
            J. PaxtonL
            0-1
            W-L
            1.0
            IP
            27.00
            ERA
            1.00
            SO/BB
            6.00
            WHIP
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .A. Brice
            R
            0-0, 4.2 IP, 7.71 ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .J. Paxton
            L
            0-1, 1.0 IP, 27.00 ERA
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 K. Pillar LF261151.423
            2 R. Devers 3B33600.182
            3 J. Martinez RF32730.219
            4 X. Bogaerts SS29761.241
            5 C. Vazquez DH27984.333
            6 M. Chavis 1B16311.188
            7 K. Plawecki C7410.571
            8 J. Bradley CF25830.320
            9 J. Peraza 2B32930.281
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 D. LeMahieu 2B261031.385
            2 A. Judge RF27794.259
            3 G. Torres SS23521.217
            4 G. Stanton DH23862.348
            5 A. Hicks CF16321.188
            6 L. Voit 1B21552.238
            7 G. Sanchez C18100.056
            8 G. Urshela 3B22552.227
            9 M. Andujar LF5100.200
            INJURIES
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Dustin PedroiaKnee08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
            Chris SaleElbow05-14-2021Out for the season
            Eduardo RodriguezIllness01-31-2021Out for the season
            Josh TaylorNot Injury Related08-02-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 3
            Darwinzon HernandezNot Injury Related08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Aroldis ChapmanIllness08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
            Tommy KahnleElbow08-31-2021Out for the season
            Luis SeverinoElbow05-31-2021Out for the season
            Luis CessaIllness08-02-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 3