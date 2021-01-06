Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will take a three-game home run streak into the opener of a three-game series against the visiting Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night at Dunedin, Fla.

Guerrero hit solo home runs in each of the three games against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies, including a mammoth drive in the eighth inning Sunday afternoon when Toronto won the rubber match 10-8. It is the first time in his career that he has homered in three straight games.

"I never try to hit homers," Guerrero said through a team translator. "I don't consider myself a home run type of hitter. I just try to put good contact on the ball, and if it goes out, it goes out. So far, it's good and hopefully it continues like this."

Guerrero has 11 home runs this season. He is batting .319/.440/.609 and has 30 RBIs.

He also had a single and a double on Sunday, his 13th multi-hit game of the season.

The Red Sox will start left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez (5-1, 4.15 ERA) on Tuesday against Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu (3-2, 2.95).

Rodriguez is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in one start against Toronto this season. In 15 appearances (14 starts) in his career against the Blue Jays, he is 5-4 with a 4.52 ERA.

Ryu allowed eight hits and four runs over five innings against Boston on April 20. He is 0-2 with a 4.24 ERA in three career starts against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox missed a chance to sweep the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday in Boston when they lost 6-5 after Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run homer in the top of the ninth against Matt Barnes.

Barnes had been 9-for-9 in save attempts entering Sunday. In those nine saves, he allowed no runs and held opponents to a .034 average (1-for-29) with 16 strikeouts and one walk.

"I don't consider my run over," Barnes said. "I just gave up a couple runs today and lost the game. To be honest with you, I don't know that I expected to go 100 percent (in save opportunities). Obviously, that would have been awesome, but a lot of things have to go right in this game for you to be 100 percent all the time. You know, go out there on Tuesday and if it's a close game, get the ball again and then lock it down again."

The Blue Jays may be dealing with another injury. Rowdy Tellez slipped coming out of the batter's box Sunday and suffered what the club said is a mild hamstring strain.

Blue Jays right-handed reliever Rafael Dolis (calf) could return from the injured list for the game on Tuesday.

Toronto optioned LHP Nick Allgeyer to Triple-A Buffalo on Monday. His spot on the 26-man roster will be filled before the game on Tuesday. He did not appear in a game in his two days with Toronto. He is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA in two starts at Buffalo.

The Red Sox optioned infielder Jonathan Arauz to Triple-A Worcester following the game on Sunday. Arauz, 22, appeared in four games with Boston after being recalled from Worcester on May 9. He made two starts -- both at shortstop -- and entered two games as a pinch hitter, going 2-for-8 with two walks and one RBI. In five games with Worcester this season, Arauz is 3-for-15 (.200) with one walk.

--Field Level Media