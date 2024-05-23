The Detroit Tigers scored a season-high 13 runs on 17 hits Friday to make a statement in the opener of their three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.

The Tigers hope to sustain that momentum and stay hot at the plate on Saturday evening when the teams continue their interleague set.

The 13-0 romp was a much-needed result for Detroit, which remained confident despite arriving in Phoenix fresh off of back-to-back shutout losses to the struggling Miami Marlins.

The Tigers scored more runs on Friday than in their previous four games combined. They also returned to .500 for the season.

"We were really in a good spot coming into the game," rookie Colt Keith told Bally Sports Detroit. "We had (Tarik) Skubal up there doing this thing, (Javier Baez) getting hits, (Spencer) Torkelson getting hits, and (Matt) Vierling got a few hits. We were just hitting all around, having a lot of fun."

Detroit is slated to turn to starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (0-3, 3.88 ERA) on Saturday. The right-hander is in search of his first win since defeating the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 3, 2023, as a member of the Baltimore Orioles.

He is 0-2 with a 4.71 ERA and 33 strikeouts across five career starts against the Diamondbacks.

Flaherty gave up three earned runs on seven hits and struck out seven over 6 2/3 innings in a 9-3 loss to the Houston Astros on Sunday in his most recent outing.

Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks will aim to put together a better showing on the mound and at the plate in Saturday's rematch.

Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte provided the only bright spot for his team, as he extended his hitting streak to 16 games in the loss. It is the longest active streak in the majors.

The Diamondbacks were held to three hits, while the Tigers got offensive contributions from all areas of their lineup.

"That wasn't anything we drew up," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "That was a painful game. We absorbed a lot and we took a lot. The one good thing is that it's over. We got to turn the page. We get another crack at it (Saturday). The Tigers had a good offensive approach.

"We didn't execute on the mound. It's a combination of a lot of things. They're a good offensive team, not a lot of execution for us, and that's what we saw."

The Diamondbacks had won six of eight games before dropping two of their last three.

Right-hander Zac Gallen (5-2, 2.86 ERA) will take the mound on Saturday for Arizona.

He struggled in his lone career start against the Tigers on June 11, 2023, allowing five runs on 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision.

Gallen has been pitching well as of late and is coming off of back-to-back wins. He allowed two earned runs on four hits while striking out six in his previous outing, a 9-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

--Field Level Media