Zebby Matthews was preparing to throw a bullpen session for Triple-A Saint Paul on Sunday when his manager, Toby Gardenhire, called an impromptu team meeting.

This was unusual. Matthews wondered what the meeting was all about.

"I knew something was up," Matthews said, "but I didn't know what was going on, to be honest."

Gardenhire started the meeting by describing the team's travel plans for an upcoming road trip to Indianapolis. Then he told the group that Matthews would not be joining them. Instead, Gardenhire said, the Minnesota Twins were promoting Matthews to the majors to fulfill his lifelong dream.

Matthews will make his big-league debut Tuesday when the Twins host the Kansas City Royals in Minneapolis.

The 24-year-old has rocketed through the Twins' farm system after starting this season in Class-A Cedar Rapids and earning promotions to Double-A Wichita and Triple-A before the Twins called him up to join their rotation.

About 20 of Matthews' friends and family members will be in attendance for his debut, he said. Nobody, including those closest to him, could have predicted that he would rise from the low minors to the major leagues in a matter of months.

"I mean, most of them were in shock," said Matthews, who called his family to share the news. "It's like, 'Oh my gosh, it already happened?' Because of where I started. They are all really excited for me."

The Twins will shoot for back-to-back wins over the Royals after pulling away for an 8-3 victory on Monday night in the series opener. Willi Castro belted a three-run homer and Royce Lewis clubbed a two-run homer in the win, but Minnesota also had Byron Buxton leave early because of hip discomfort.

The Twins said Buxton's status is day-to-day.

Meanwhile, Kansas City is hoping to even the series at one win apiece and prompt a decisive contest in the series finale on Wednesday. Bobby Witt Jr. homered on Monday, but the Royals gave up six runs in the second inning and dropped to 2-6 against Minnesota on the season.

Witt also was plunked by a pitch on the left forearm but remained in the game.

"I think the loss hurts more than the hit-by-pitch," he said.

Royals right-hander Seth Lugo (13-6, 2.72 ERA) is set to make his 25th start of the season on Tuesday. Lugo is looking to bounce back from an up-and-down outing against the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 6, when he allowed six runs (four earned) on six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He also walked four and fanned four.

In six career games (four starts) against the Twins, Lugo is 1-0 with a 1.73 ERA. Two of those starts occurred this year, and Lugo went 1-0 with a 0.75 ERA, yielding one run in a total of 12 innings.

Michael Massey returned to the Royals' lineup in the series opener after being scratched on Saturday due to back tightness and sitting out on Sunday. Massey served as the designated hitter on Monday and went 0-for-5.

If Buxton is unable to play for the Twins, Manuel Margot is one option to take his spot in the lineup. Margot replaced Buxton on Monday and hit a sacrifice fly for his 27th RBI of the season.

Minnesota had not announced its Tuesday starting pitcher as of late Monday night.

