Since the beginning of July, no major league team has been playing better than the Arizona Diamondbacks, who will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak Friday when they open a three-game road series against the Boston Red Sox.

Arizona, which reached the World Series as a wild-card team last season, is coming off a three-game road sweep versus the Miami Marlins and has won nine of its past 12 games. After their 10-8 victory over the Marlins on Wednesday, the Diamondbacks have an MLB-best 31-13 record since July 1.

"I know we went to the World Series last year, but I think this team is better this year,'' Arizona starting pitcher Merrill Kelly said, according to USA Today. "Really, we're a lot better, especially with our bullpen. It's the best since I've been here.

"We've gone through our struggles. We've gone through our injuries. But the fact where we are now only confirms that we are a better team. There's no reason we can't take it a step further this year."

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won the National League West in 10 of the past 11 seasons, but, based on their position in the standings -- Arizona trails Los Angeles by four games -- the Diamondbacks could end the Dodgers' stranglehold on the division title.

Arizona also leads the majors with 36 home runs in August. Jake McCarthy and Geraldo Perdomo homered during Arizona's win on Wednesday, and right fielder Corbin Carroll has hit 12 homers since July 7.

"It seems like someone steps up every night," McCarthy said. "There is a belief here that if we're out of it late, we're not really out of it. I just think one through nine, no matter how the lineup shaped out, we put something good together every night."

Arizona will send right-hander Ryne Nelson (8-6, 4.35 ERA) to the mound Friday in an attempt to win its fourth consecutive decision. Nelson has a 3-0 record and 2.73 ERA since July (56 innings) but has never pitched against Boston during his career.

Righty Brayan Bello (11-5, 4.80) is Boston's scheduled starter. Bello earned the win Saturday in a 5-1 victory over Baltimore. He limited the Orioles to a run on two hits in six innings and struck out six. Baltimore didn't collect its first hit until there were two outs in the sixth.

Bello will be facing Arizona for the first time in his career.

Boston completed a seven-game road trip with back-to-back victories over the Houston Astros on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Red Sox went 4-3 during the trip.

Rookie Ceddanne Rafaela doubled twice and drove in two runs in Boston's 4-1 victory over Houston on Wednesday. Rafaela doubled off Justin Verlander to give the Red Sox a 2-1 lead in the second inning. He picked up his second RBI when he doubled with two outs in the seventh.

Rafaela has made 61 starts in center field, and has also started 59 games at shortstop. After Wednesday's performance, he led American League rookies in hits (118), RBIs (61), and runs (63).

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Rafaela will play a lot of shortstop the rest of the way this season.

"He's been putting up good at-bats for two months already," Cora said. "In the biggest moments, he's able to slow it down. He's doing a lot of good things."

