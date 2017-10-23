2017 World Series: Dodgers announce rotation vs. Astros

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on Sunday announced his World Series rotation for the first four games

Tuesday's Game 1 of the 2017 World Series between the Astros and Dodgers looms, and already we know that the Astros will go with Dallas Keuchel and Justin Verlander in Games 1 and 2, respectively. (We graciously offered Houston some helpful suggestions for Games 3 and 4.) As for the Dodgers, manager Dave Roberts laid down his rotation cards on Sunday ... 

The Dodgers went with Kershaw, Hill, Darvish and Wood against the Cubs in the NLCS, so Roberts isn't changing anything going into the World Series. Of that quartet, only Wood struggled notably against Chicago. As you can see, this would line Darvish up to start a potential Game 7 at Dodger Stadium. As Game 1s go, Keuchel-Kershaw has the potential to be quite memorable. 

L.A. starters will face a challenge in this series, as the Astros led the AL in run scored and put almost 900 runs on the board during the regular season.

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

