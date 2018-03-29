2018 MLB Opening Day picks, predictions: Go Over on Cardinals-Mets
Mike McClure's wOBA model has identified a pair of Opening Day games whose lines are way off
It's the earliest Opening Day in history and bettors can't wait. With average Joes and professionals alike lining up to back aces like Clayton Kershaw, Justin Verlander, Noah Syndergaard and Chris Sale, the huge 13-game slate is drawing massive action.
But before you get down on any Opening Day game, you need to see what Mike McClure is picking.
A predictive data engineer with over $1 million in DFS winnings, McClure launched the wOBA Projection Model for MLB picks in 2016. The acronym stands for weighted on-base average -- an advanced stat that measures each player's overall offensive contributions per plate appearance.
And it's a very accurate indicator: McClure's wOBA Model has returned $2,738 to $100 bettors.
Now McClure has analyzed every Opening Day matchup, keying in on two games where he says the money lines are way off. He's sharing those picks over at SportsLine.
We can tell you McClure is leaning Over 7 runs in Cardinals-Mets at 1:10 p.m. ET, despite Syndergaard starting opposite Carlos Martinez.
But his much stronger plays are on a pair of afternoon games. McClure is backing a substantial underdog that would return a sweet payday and he's all over a small favorite most bettors are overlooking.
So who should you back on MLB Opening Day 2018? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike McClure's wOBA Model picks for Opening Day, all from a predictive data engineer who's up $2,738 over the last two MLB seasons.
