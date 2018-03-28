2018 MLB Opening Day: Watch Nationals vs. Reds online, live stream info, odds, TV channel, starting pitchers

The Major League Baseball regular season is finally upon us.

The action begins on Thursday, March 29, and all 30 teams will be playing in what's a true Opening Day. From that point, those 30 teams will make the six-month trek to determine which 10 will make the postseason. Not every team has realistic playoff aspirations, of course, but hope -- foolish or otherwise -- is part of the beauty of Opening Day.

The Nationals will be aiming for their third straight NL East title, while the Reds are looking to emerge from a rebuild (they also have fringe wild-card potential). Speaking of trying to win something for the third straight year, Scherzer, who takes the mound for D.C., has won the last two NL Cy Young Awards. Teammate and pending free agent Bryce Harper also begins what may be his final season with the Nats.

Speaking of which, here's how you can watch the Opening Day contest between the Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds: