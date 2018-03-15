2018 MLB playoff projections: NL Central, AL East each send three teams to playoffs

Opening Day of the 2018 season is roughly a fortnight away, and Alex Cobb and Greg Holland are the last notable free agents left standing. So with all 30 rosters taking shape, it's time to look forward and get idea of how the season to come might unfold between late March and late September.

To do that, we'll lean on the the SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter) Projection Model, which simulates the season thousands of times to arrive at the projected results for each team. Obviously, these are subject to change in the event of injuries, additional signings, or trades.

First, let's have a look at the American League for 2018 ...

AMERICAN LEAGUE SEASON FORECAST REST OF SEASON MAKE PLAYOFFS POST-SEASON SUCCESS WINS LOSS WIN% WINS LOSS WIN% WIN DIV PLAYOFF ALCS ODDS LCS% WS ODDS WS% Cleveland Indians 97.1 64.9 60.0% 97.1 64.9 60.0% 91.6% 95.1% 3/1, 25% 29.15% 6/1, 14.3% 13.40% Houston Astros 94.7 67.3 58.5% 94.7 67.3 58.5% 75.1% 87.1% 5/2, 28.6% 23.69% 5/1, 16.7% 10.03% Boston Red Sox 94.3 67.7 58.2% 94.3 67.7 58.2% 49.2% 84.8% 5/1, 16.7% 17.66% 10/1, 9.1% 6.58% New York Yankees 93.0 69.0 57.4% 93.0 69.0 57.4% 40.5% 81.2% 3/1, 25% 17.66% 6/1, 14.3% 7.76% Toronto Blue Jays 84.0 78.0 51.9% 84.0 78.0 51.9% 8.4% 36.9% 15/1, 6.2% 2.98% 30/1, 3.2% 0.81% Los Angeles Angels 82.4 79.6 50.8% 82.4 79.6 50.8% 10.6% 29.4% 12/1, 7.7% 2.17% 25/1, 3.8% 0.53% Seattle Mariners 81.0 81.0 50.0% 81.0 81.0 50.0% 8.2% 24.6% 25/1, 3.8% 2.00% 50/1, 2% 0.70% Minnesota Twins 80.2 81.8 49.5% 80.2 81.8 49.5% 7.0% 21.6% 12/1, 7.7% 1.69% 25/1, 3.8% 0.38% Texas Rangers 78.3 83.7 48.3% 78.3 83.7 48.3% 4.4% 14.4% 100/1, 1% 1.73% 200/1, 0.5% 0.57% Tampa Bay Rays 76.1 85.9 47.0% 76.1 85.9 47.0% 1.2% 9.0% 100/1, 1% 0.43% 200/1, 0.5% 0.11% Oakland Athletics 73.8 88.2 45.5% 73.8 88.2 45.5% 1.6% 5.5% 100/1, 1% 0.35% 200/1, 0.5% 0.08% Baltimore Orioles 73.8 88.2 45.5% 73.8 88.2 45.5% 0.7% 5.4% 100/1, 1% 0.28% 200/1, 0.5% 0.09% Chicago White Sox 71.4 90.6 44.1% 71.4 90.6 44.1% 0.9% 3.0% 100/1, 1% 0.12% 200/1, 0.5% 0.04% Kansas City Royals 69.2 92.8 42.7% 69.2 92.8 42.7% 0.4% 1.5% 250/1, 0.4% 0.06% 500/1, 0.2% 0.01% Detroit Tigers 65.4 96.6 40.4% 65.4 96.6 40.4% 0.1% 0.5% 250/1, 0.4% 0.03% 500/1, 0.2% 0.01%



So here's the projected playoff matchups in the AL ...

ALDS: Indians (AL Central champs) vs. AL wild-card winner

ALDS: Astros (AL West champs) vs. Red Sox (AL East champs)

AL Wild Card Game: Blue Jays at Yankees

SportsLine right now projects a fairly wild race in the AL East, but the Red Sox are expected to hold off the Yankees by a single game or so. The Indians, meantime, claim top seed in the AL for a second straight year. The second wild-card bid is also expected to give us some intrigue, as the Jays, Angels, Mariners, and Twins are all in the mix. On the other end of the continuum, the Tigers are forecast to claim the top overall draft pick in 2019. Congrats!

And now the National League ...

NATIONAL LEAGUE SEASON FORECAST REST OF SEASON MAKE PLAYOFFS POST-SEASON SUCCESS WINS LOSS WIN% WINS LOSS WIN% WIN DIV PLAYOFF NLCS ODDS LCS% WS ODDS WS% Los Angeles Dodgers 100.1 61.9 61.8% 100.1 61.9 61.8% 89.2% 96.7% 9/4, 30.8% 35.33% 5/1, 16.7% 23.38% Washington Nationals 98.2 63.8 60.6% 98.2 63.8 60.6% 93.5% 96.3% 7/2, 22.2% 25.58% 8/1, 11.1% 15.35% Chicago Cubs 95.7 66.3 59.1% 95.7 66.3 59.1% 69.2% 90.2% 3/1, 25% 22.86% 7/1, 12.5% 13.77% St Louis Cardinals 86.2 75.8 53.2% 86.2 75.8 53.2% 16.2% 52.9% 8/1, 11.1% 6.39% 18/1, 5.3% 2.93% Milwaukee Brewers 85.4 76.6 52.7% 85.4 76.6 52.7% 13.5% 47.9% 15/1, 6.2% 3.82% 30/1, 3.2% 1.44% Arizona Diamondbacks 83.1 78.9 51.3% 83.1 78.9 51.3% 6.1% 37.1% 15/1, 6.2% 2.49% 30/1, 3.2% 0.91% Colorado Rockies 79.4 82.6 49.0% 79.4 82.6 49.0% 2.5% 20.5% 25/1, 3.8% 1.14% 50/1, 2% 0.41% San Francisco Giants (0-0) 78.2 83.9 48.2% 78.1 83.9 48.2% 2.0% 16.6% 15/1, 6.2% 0.73% 30/1, 3.2% 0.25% New York Mets 77.0 85.0 47.5% 77.0 85.0 47.5% 2.7% 13.0% 12/1, 7.7% 0.44% 25/1, 3.8% 0.16% Philadelphia Phillies 74.8 87.2 46.2% 74.8 87.2 46.2% 1.6% 8.2% 50/1, 2% 0.32% 100/1, 1% 0.08% Atlanta Braves 74.5 87.5 46.0% 74.5 87.5 46.0% 1.5% 7.5% 100/1, 1% 0.39% 200/1, 0.5% 0.08% Pittsburgh Pirates 72.6 89.4 44.8% 72.6 89.4 44.8% 0.8% 4.9% 50/1, 2% 0.16% 100/1, 1% 0.04% Miami Marlins 71.7 90.3 44.3% 71.7 90.3 44.3% 0.7% 3.8% 250/1, 0.4% 0.18% 500/1, 0.2% 0.05% Cincinnati Reds 71.4 90.6 44.1% 71.4 90.6 44.1% 0.4% 3.3% 150/1, 0.7% 0.13% 300/1, 0.3% 0.04% San Diego Padres 67.0 95.1 41.3% 67.0 95.0 41.3% 0.1% 1.0% 100/1, 1% 0.04% 200/1, 0.5% 0.00%



So here's the projected playoff field in the senior circuit ...

NLDS: Dodgers (NL West champs) vs. NL wild-card winner

NLDS: Nationals (NL East champs) vs. Cubs (NL Central champs)

NL Wild Card Game: Brewers at Cardinals

As you may have noticed, it says here we'll have the exact same division winners that we had in 2017. Three of the four wild-card sports, however, will see some turnover. In the NL, it's a good race for those wild-card berths, but in the end the NL Central winds up producing three playoff teams, as the NL West did last season. Unfortunately, no division race in the NL is expected to be close. Somewhat surprisingly, the Marlins aren't expected to be the NL's worst team. Instead, the Padres are forecast to put some heat on the Tigers for that top overall draft pick in 2019.

Beyond all that, SportsLine foresees a Dodgers win over the Indians in the 2018 World Series. Although, it takes the field over any one team to reach -- let alone win -- the World Series.

Forthcoming? Actual games!