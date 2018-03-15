2018 MLB playoff projections: NL Central, AL East each send three teams to playoffs
These projections come courtesy of our partners at SportsLine
Opening Day of the 2018 season is roughly a fortnight away, and Alex Cobb and Greg Holland are the last notable free agents left standing. So with all 30 rosters taking shape, it's time to look forward and get idea of how the season to come might unfold between late March and late September.
To do that, we'll lean on the the SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter) Projection Model, which simulates the season thousands of times to arrive at the projected results for each team. Obviously, these are subject to change in the event of injuries, additional signings, or trades.
First, let's have a look at the American League for 2018 ...
AMERICAN
LEAGUE
SEASON FORECAST
REST OF SEASON
MAKE PLAYOFFS
POST-SEASON SUCCESS
WINS
LOSS
WIN%
WINS
LOSS
WIN%
WIN DIV
PLAYOFF
ALCS ODDS
LCS%
WS ODDS
WS%
Cleveland Indians
97.1
64.9
60.0%
97.1
64.9
60.0%
91.6%
95.1%
3/1, 25%
29.15%
6/1, 14.3%
13.40%
Houston Astros
94.7
67.3
58.5%
94.7
67.3
58.5%
75.1%
87.1%
5/2, 28.6%
23.69%
5/1, 16.7%
10.03%
Boston Red Sox
94.3
67.7
58.2%
94.3
67.7
58.2%
49.2%
84.8%
5/1, 16.7%
17.66%
10/1, 9.1%
6.58%
New York Yankees
93.0
69.0
57.4%
93.0
69.0
57.4%
40.5%
81.2%
3/1, 25%
17.66%
6/1, 14.3%
7.76%
Toronto Blue Jays
84.0
78.0
51.9%
84.0
78.0
51.9%
8.4%
36.9%
15/1, 6.2%
2.98%
30/1, 3.2%
0.81%
Los Angeles Angels
82.4
79.6
50.8%
82.4
79.6
50.8%
10.6%
29.4%
12/1, 7.7%
2.17%
25/1, 3.8%
0.53%
Seattle Mariners
81.0
81.0
50.0%
81.0
81.0
50.0%
8.2%
24.6%
25/1, 3.8%
2.00%
50/1, 2%
0.70%
Minnesota Twins
80.2
81.8
49.5%
80.2
81.8
49.5%
7.0%
21.6%
12/1, 7.7%
1.69%
25/1, 3.8%
0.38%
Texas Rangers
78.3
83.7
48.3%
78.3
83.7
48.3%
4.4%
14.4%
100/1, 1%
1.73%
200/1, 0.5%
0.57%
Tampa Bay Rays
76.1
85.9
47.0%
76.1
85.9
47.0%
1.2%
9.0%
100/1, 1%
0.43%
200/1, 0.5%
0.11%
Oakland Athletics
73.8
88.2
45.5%
73.8
88.2
45.5%
1.6%
5.5%
100/1, 1%
0.35%
200/1, 0.5%
0.08%
Baltimore Orioles
73.8
88.2
45.5%
73.8
88.2
45.5%
0.7%
5.4%
100/1, 1%
0.28%
200/1, 0.5%
0.09%
Chicago White Sox
71.4
90.6
44.1%
71.4
90.6
44.1%
0.9%
3.0%
100/1, 1%
0.12%
200/1, 0.5%
0.04%
Kansas City Royals
69.2
92.8
42.7%
69.2
92.8
42.7%
0.4%
1.5%
250/1, 0.4%
0.06%
500/1, 0.2%
0.01%
Detroit Tigers
65.4
96.6
40.4%
65.4
96.6
40.4%
0.1%
0.5%
250/1, 0.4%
0.03%
500/1, 0.2%
0.01%
So here's the projected playoff matchups in the AL ...
- ALDS: Indians (AL Central champs) vs. AL wild-card winner
- ALDS: Astros (AL West champs) vs. Red Sox (AL East champs)
- AL Wild Card Game: Blue Jays at Yankees
SportsLine right now projects a fairly wild race in the AL East, but the Red Sox are expected to hold off the Yankees by a single game or so. The Indians, meantime, claim top seed in the AL for a second straight year. The second wild-card bid is also expected to give us some intrigue, as the Jays, Angels, Mariners, and Twins are all in the mix. On the other end of the continuum, the Tigers are forecast to claim the top overall draft pick in 2019. Congrats!
And now the National League ...
NATIONAL
LEAGUE
SEASON FORECAST
REST OF SEASON
MAKE PLAYOFFS
POST-SEASON SUCCESS
WINS
LOSS
WIN%
WINS
LOSS
WIN%
WIN DIV
PLAYOFF
NLCS ODDS
LCS%
WS ODDS
WS%
Los Angeles Dodgers
100.1
61.9
61.8%
100.1
61.9
61.8%
89.2%
96.7%
9/4, 30.8%
35.33%
5/1, 16.7%
23.38%
Washington Nationals
98.2
63.8
60.6%
98.2
63.8
60.6%
93.5%
96.3%
7/2, 22.2%
25.58%
8/1, 11.1%
15.35%
Chicago Cubs
95.7
66.3
59.1%
95.7
66.3
59.1%
69.2%
90.2%
3/1, 25%
22.86%
7/1, 12.5%
13.77%
St Louis Cardinals
86.2
75.8
53.2%
86.2
75.8
53.2%
16.2%
52.9%
8/1, 11.1%
6.39%
18/1, 5.3%
2.93%
Milwaukee Brewers
85.4
76.6
52.7%
85.4
76.6
52.7%
13.5%
47.9%
15/1, 6.2%
3.82%
30/1, 3.2%
1.44%
Arizona Diamondbacks
83.1
78.9
51.3%
83.1
78.9
51.3%
6.1%
37.1%
15/1, 6.2%
2.49%
30/1, 3.2%
0.91%
Colorado Rockies
79.4
82.6
49.0%
79.4
82.6
49.0%
2.5%
20.5%
25/1, 3.8%
1.14%
50/1, 2%
0.41%
San Francisco Giants (0-0)
78.2
83.9
48.2%
78.1
83.9
48.2%
2.0%
16.6%
15/1, 6.2%
0.73%
30/1, 3.2%
0.25%
New York Mets
77.0
85.0
47.5%
77.0
85.0
47.5%
2.7%
13.0%
12/1, 7.7%
0.44%
25/1, 3.8%
0.16%
Philadelphia Phillies
74.8
87.2
46.2%
74.8
87.2
46.2%
1.6%
8.2%
50/1, 2%
0.32%
100/1, 1%
0.08%
Atlanta Braves
74.5
87.5
46.0%
74.5
87.5
46.0%
1.5%
7.5%
100/1, 1%
0.39%
200/1, 0.5%
0.08%
Pittsburgh Pirates
72.6
89.4
44.8%
72.6
89.4
44.8%
0.8%
4.9%
50/1, 2%
0.16%
100/1, 1%
0.04%
Miami Marlins
71.7
90.3
44.3%
71.7
90.3
44.3%
0.7%
3.8%
250/1, 0.4%
0.18%
500/1, 0.2%
0.05%
Cincinnati Reds
71.4
90.6
44.1%
71.4
90.6
44.1%
0.4%
3.3%
150/1, 0.7%
0.13%
300/1, 0.3%
0.04%
San Diego Padres
67.0
95.1
41.3%
67.0
95.0
41.3%
0.1%
1.0%
100/1, 1%
0.04%
200/1, 0.5%
0.00%
So here's the projected playoff field in the senior circuit ...
- NLDS: Dodgers (NL West champs) vs. NL wild-card winner
- NLDS: Nationals (NL East champs) vs. Cubs (NL Central champs)
- NL Wild Card Game: Brewers at Cardinals
As you may have noticed, it says here we'll have the exact same division winners that we had in 2017. Three of the four wild-card sports, however, will see some turnover. In the NL, it's a good race for those wild-card berths, but in the end the NL Central winds up producing three playoff teams, as the NL West did last season. Unfortunately, no division race in the NL is expected to be close. Somewhat surprisingly, the Marlins aren't expected to be the NL's worst team. Instead, the Padres are forecast to put some heat on the Tigers for that top overall draft pick in 2019.
Beyond all that, SportsLine foresees a Dodgers win over the Indians in the 2018 World Series. Although, it takes the field over any one team to reach -- let alone win -- the World Series.
Forthcoming? Actual games!
