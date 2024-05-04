The Houston Astros will be looking to extend their two-game winning streak when they face the AL West-leading Seattle Mariners on Saturday night. Houston's Jose Altuve drove in the game-winning run during a four-run seventh inning on Friday, helping his team chip away at Seattle's lead in the division standings. Altuve has been one of the few bright spots for the Astros during their 12-20 start to the season, batting .348 with seven home runs and 12 RBI to bolster MLB DFS lineups. He is riding a five-game hitting streak that includes a trio of multi-hit performances, so he will be a popular addition to MLB DFS strategy on Saturday.

However, Altuve is also among the most expensive players in Saturday's MLB DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Tatis went 3 of 5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored, returning 26 points on DraftKings and 34.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season rolling, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Saturday, May 4.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Royals shortstop Bobby Witt at $5,900 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel. Witt has been red-hot to open the season, racking up a team-high 42 hits in 132 at-bats for a .318 batting average. He has blasted four home runs and driven in 19 runs to spearhead Kansas City's lineup.

Witt extended his hitting streak to seven games on Friday night when he had a hit, scored a run and stole a base in a 7-1 win over Texas. He continues to add massive value to DFS lineups on the base paths, swiping 10 bags in 14 attempts this season. The 23-year-old has a favorable matchup against Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning, who has a mediocre 4.13 ERA through his first six starts.

McClure is stacking Witt with Royals second baseman Michael Massey at $2,800 on DraftKings and $2,400 on FanDuel. Massey did not make his season debut until April 19, but he has been a mainstay in Kansas City's lineup since then. He has recorded at least one hit in eight of his first 12 games, including a multi-hit performance against Texas on Friday night.

Massey homered in back-to-back games against Toronto on Tuesday and Wednesday, driving in a combined six runs in those two outings. He has hit safely in six consecutive games, and McClure is happy to have another player facing Dunning in his lineup. Massey is a cheap stacking option with Witt due to his lack of experience, but that has not caused him any problems thus far. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 4, 2024

