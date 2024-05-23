The SEC is using its annual conference tournament to experiment with a gameplay innovation often found in softball: the double first base. Throughout the SEC Tournament, which got underway on Tuesday, runners making their way to first will be tasked with stepping on a different bag than the one being straddled by the first baseman.

The SEC had used a similar setup in non-conference games this season. Here's a look at it:

The SEC is hopeful that the double first base setup will reduce the number of collisions between runners and defenders that happens at first base, thereby improving player safety. Look no further than Max Muncy's unfortunate injury from a few years ago, when he tore his UCL after a baserunner collided with his extended arm as he tried to corral a throw, as to why that's an admirable pursuit.

Under most circumstances, runners will be assigned the colored base. One notable exception is on dropped third strikes -- in that case, the runners will head to the white base, while the fielder occupies the colored base. Baserunners are allowed to touch either portion of the base on batted balls where there's no play to be made at first base, but once they safely reach, they're only allowed to use the white base.

Additionally, balls that hit the colored portion of the base without first touching or bounding over the white portion are foul balls.

It's unclear if the SEC is seriously considering implementing the double first base on a full-time basis, or if any other conferences will follow suit. At minimum, there's no real harm in attempting to make the game a bit safer for the players.

The SEC Tournament will culminate on Sunday, ahead of the unveiling of the NCAA Tournament field.